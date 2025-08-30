Adan Allende from Bravo’s reality show, ‘Mexican Dynasties’ Talks to TVGrapevine  

Bravo’s breakout star Adan Allende of Mexican Dynasties talks to TVGrapevine about the show, life and much more!

Tell me about yourself and career.

I am certified as a Drummer from Berklee College of Music, as an actor–dancer–singer from CEA Televisa. I have acted in 3 feature Films. Maria, Slayer, and F The Prom, which is currently on Netflix. I have worked in Grease the Musical in Mexico City, acted in a Mexican Series named ¨Que Bonito Amor¨, where I sang my original song ¨Ya Te Encontré¨. I worked on the series ¨La Rosa De Guadalupe¨ and ¨Como DIce El Dicho¨ in Televisa. I worked on Discovery Kids in the Musical series ¨Hi–5 Fiesta.

Tell me about Mexican Dynasties.

Mexican Dynasties is a Multi–cultural, multi–generational docu–series based on 3 Mexican families in Mexico City living The ¨

Over–The–Top lifestyle¨. It´s a tastemakers dream. It´s very relatable crazy and glamorous. You are going to laugh, sing, dance, and may even cry.

What attracted you to the project?

What attracted me to the project was the opportunity to showcase our weird family and shed a new positive light on Mexico that has rarely been seen in the mainstream media.

What do you hope people like about it?

I hope people like my journey on the way to accomplishing my dream of ¨International Superstardom¨.

What are some highlights from working with everyone?

The highlights about working with everyone would be visiting all the beautiful spots Mexico City has to offer. Such as the floating gardens of Xochimilco.

What was the biggest challenge?

The biggest challenge was to live with my brother Elan, Jenny, my Mom, dad and nephews in our Penthouse.

What else are you working on?

I’m currently working on my Music Career. I just released my second single ¨Never Let You Go¨ and my first single ¨Don’t Let Me Go¨ which is out is out on all platforms for purchase. It’s music video is in English and Spanish and is called ¨Nunca Me Suletes¨on YouTube.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

A fun fact about myself is that I like Magic.

What are you watching on TV these days?

I am watching many classic French and Italian films.

Anything else you want to tell America?

I would like to thank America for all the support they’ve given ¨Mexican Dynasties¨ so far. And to keep it up so we can obtain a second season!!