Fearless Female Adaleta Avdic Talks to TVGrapevine

Adaleta Avdic is probably the most inspirational, fearless female of her generation. The Bosnian born young woman, who came to the USA at five years old, is living proof that hard work, persistence and never giving up can make any dream come true.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Adaleta talked about her passion for her work, which consists of being a brand ambassador and working on her blog adaatude.com. She promotes everything from the latest beauty and fashion trends to travel to her most recent collaboration, The Knot. She also shares her thoughts on YouTube each week. Some of her favorite things to do is travel…and find the perfect look for each destination. She then promotes everything on her blog and social media, creating good relationships with different brands and helping those who want to know more about these topics. She is honest, intelligent and tells it like it is, all while being positive and kind.

However, her job is only one small part of who she is as a person. The job may make her well known in the world of social media, but it is who she is that is more important and makes her memorable. She has a strong work ethic and puts her all into everything that she does, always putting out amazing posts and videos. Her positive attitude and determination make her an inspiration, reminding us to never give up. The way she treats people, including her staff and the media, show what a huge heart she has. In short, she is someone I aspire to be like and someone I want my nieces and future daughters to see as a role model. Adaleta will continue to be successful in no matter what she does and will continue to inspire everyone along the way.