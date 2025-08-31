American Idol’s Top 20 News

Last night, we found out the top twenty finalists on ABC’s American Idol. They will perform tonight for the first time in front of a live audience.

Below is more information on the episode.

The stakes grow higher as the Top 20 “American Idol” finalists sing their hearts out in front of a live audience at Los Angeles’ famed venue The Wiltern, airing on The ABC Television Network, MONDAY, APRIL 1 (8:00–10:00 p.m. EDT), streaming and on demand.

“American Idol”‘s Top 20 finalists include:

Madison Vandenburg – Cohoes, NY

Shawn Robinson – Atlanta, GA

Eddie Island – Nashville, TN

Evelyn Cormier – Claremont, NH

Alyssa Raghu – Orlando, FL

Ryan Hammond – Modesto, CA

Raquel Trinidad – Tampa, FL

Logan Johnson – Boise, ID

Dimitrius Graham – Baltimore, MD

Riley Thompson – Mabank, TX

Walker Burroughs – Birmingham, AL

Bumbly – New York, NY

Ashley Hess – Fremont, CA

Alejandro Aranda – Pomona, CA

Laine Hardy – Livingston, LA

Kate Barnette – Kennesaw, GA

Uché – Sugar Land, TX

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon – Catonsville, MD

Laci Kaye Booth – Livingston, TX

Wade Cota – Phoenix, AZ

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones acts as in-house mentor.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media’s Chris Anokute. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.