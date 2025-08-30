Boy Band Con The Lou Pearlman Story Gets Theatrical Release

Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story is getting a limited theatrical release. The Lance Bass produced film premiered at SXSW earlier this month.

Below is more information.

Los Angeles – (March 25, 2019) – Coming off its acclaimed world premiere at SXSW earlier this month, Pilgrim Media Group and Lance Bass Productions’ YouTube Original feature documentary The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story is getting a one-week theatrical release in limited theaters in Los Angeles and New York – beginning Wednesday, March 27 in LA (Arclight Sherman Oaks) and Friday, March 29 in New York City (AMC 34th Street). The movie will debut exclusively on YouTube April 3.

Directed by Pilgrim’s Aaron Kunkel, and produced by Pilgrim Media Group CEO Craig Piligian, alongside producer, artist, host and entrepreneur Lance Bass; Pilgrim Media Group’s Nicholas Caprio; and Matthew Charles Ducey, the film tracks the life of boy band impresario Lou Pearlman from his childhood in Queens, New York through discovering mega-bands the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC, and chronicles his later life, including his perpetration of one of the largest Ponzi schemes in American history.

Post-screening panels and Q&As – featuring Bass, Kunkel, and other cast members and special guests will take place in both cities.

The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story features deeply personal testimonies told for the first time by the exploited pop celebrities themselves – *NSYNC’s Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick; Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean; Aaron Carter; Nikki Deloach of Pearlman’s girl group Innosense; and O-Town’s Ashley Parker Angel – as well as music manager Johnny Wright; journalist and media personality Dave Holmes; and numerous cheated investors, childhood acquaintances and criminal investigators. It also features archival materials including offstage footage, iconic photos, handwritten fan letters and recorded phone conversations.

The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story is a YouTube Originals presentation of a Pilgrim Media Group and Lance Bass Productions film. It is produced by Craig Piligian, Lance Bass, Nicholas Caprio and Matthew Charles Ducey. Aaron Kunkel directs. Sarba Das, Gretchen Stockdale, Johnny Wright and Sam Korkis are executive producers.

