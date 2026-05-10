The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Recap for 5/10/2026

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on Bravo opens with the ladies talking to their men……all saying how Kelsey was a bad girl….because she…..talked about blueprints? Unless that is code for something else, I don’t get why her bringing up Rosie’s blueprints for her house is a big deal.

Rosie is sick….from Kelsey’s BS.

Apparently, the girls heard Alicia’s dolls in the night.

Ashley’s son is sick, so she calls her mom to check in.

Everything gets awkward once Kelsey and Rosie are in the same room together again….leading to them to fight.

Rulla isn’t there, but the ladies text her to join them for the fun plan for the day, which include waterslides.

Kelsey is delusional! She is a high-end squatter! Nice, Rosie, nice…..

Liz and Ashley try to be the voices of reason….and it makes Ashley cry since she feels bad for Rosie. What in the Mary Anne Spier is happening right now?

Rosie is so sick.

Alicia thinks there are Casper Ghosts and Witch Ghosts.

Kelsey and Rosie try to talk things out, while Ashley listens in like she is Stephanie Tanner or something.

Ashley runs in for a group hug and boob cupping or something and…..I have no idea what is even happening right now. It is like sorority drama mixed with a preschool fight.

Jamie the driver talks to Jo-Ellen and Alicia about paranormal activity in the castle and they think this is what they are experiencing.

As they escape the drama, everyone else goes to play on the waterslide.

Ashley lasered her bikini line and I could have gone my whole life without knowing that information.

Hearing Jo-Ellen talk about being sent away as a kid is so heartbreaking. I just want to hug her and tell her she is wonderful and never deserved any of this. Same goes for Alicia, who had to deal with her own past and abuse she faced.

Alicia needs a cracker and champagne. Jo-Ellen needs champagne…..but first, she gets a text from Rulla, who is in a lot of pain and sick, but she hopes they are having fun.

Brian and the kids make Rulla tea and breakfast and color her pictures.

Rulla ended up being taken to the hospital via rescue since she is so sick….but has no answers.

The butlers Robert and Boris bring the ladies towels and then join them on the slide. They all (minus Ashley) flirt with them and then realize they are a lot younger than them. Liz nopes out of it, so Ashley goes to check on her while Rosie and Kelsey stay to flirt.

Jo-Ellen and Alicia go back to the castle, where it is naptime.

Dawson is still sick, so Ashley keeps checking in. She ends up leaving so she can meet her parents at the ER.

Jo-Ellen tries to find a man for her sister Jen.

The ladies enjoy food and drink on the boat and toast to their friendship.

Kelsey says that Jo-Ellen had a threesome on a boat with her ex, but Jo-Ellen says it was on land.

Later on, Jo-Ellen tells Liz she has proof of Brian’s affair….and it seems so scandalous that the women are like OMG.

They rush to tell the other ladies and show the video of Brian with his mistress…..with Rosie wondering how Jo-Ellen got it and what she plans on doing.

They all wonder if Rulla will believe them and if she should see the video.

More next week, stay tuned.