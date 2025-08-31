Growing Up Chrisley Star Savannah Chrisley Talks to TVGrapevine

America has watched Savannah Chrisley grow from a teenager finding her way in the world to an accomplished young lady. The Chrisley Knows Best star spent the past several years sharing everything from her love life to her career dreams with fans, always staying strong and classy.

Now the blonde beauty is taking on a brand new adventure. She and her brother Chase are heading to LA for the next chapter in their lives, which will be documented on Growing Up Chrisley. The spinoff, which premieres tonight on USA Network, will also star their sassy, fun loving Nanny Faye.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Savannah revealed that we will be seeing her new career blossom. The twenty-one year old is hard at work on creating her own makeup line. Her goal is to make it the best quality possible, while being at a price people can afford. She admits that there have been a few hiccups in creating this line, but she is willing to keep working at until she gets it right. She is also working with a well known fashion line, but you will have to tune in to see more!

We will also see her and Chase bond, fight and banter with one another as they adjust to living together again. She admits that it is a challenge, but at the end of the day, they continue to love and support one another.

Growing Up Chrisley airs Tuesdays on USA Network. Check your local listings for showtimes.