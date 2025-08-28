Nicole Hartliep Talks to TVGrapevine

Nicole Hartliep, the Director of Kut from the Kloth, talked to us about this clothing line and empowering women.

Tell me about KUT.

Kut from the Kloth is a vibrant, contemporary lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of California. Innovative fabrics, a flawless fit and sophisticated style, our collection is designed with a womens busy life in mind. Our premium quality denim is made with the best value and quality. We are passionate about creating exclusive LA-inspired, fashion-forward looks that are made with love.

This year is all about highlighting different women and their lives. How did that come about?

We are very passionate about supporting women who are seeking their dreams while inspiring others. We wanted to celebrate these women by sharing this new digital series and hope to encourage women to keep dreaming and continue to inspire our youth and others.

What are some interesting stories from this?

One of the women in this series is Mika Leah. She is an ambassador for the Go Red For Women American Heart Association. Mika recently presented this series at a International Womens Day event. This Series has sparked a huge position reaction from the community. Women are loving the series and wanting to share their own stories. This is a sisterhood movement.

What do you hope people like about the line?

The Heritage Denim is proudly sewn and washed here locally in Los Angeles. We include traditional and eco-friendly, chemical free washes. The collection captures a nostalgia for simpler times and features timeless pieces that grow more authentic with every wear.

What do you hope women learn from this movement?

The Heroes & Heritage series will showcase how this collection weaves effortlessly into the fabric of your own story, laying a solid foundation for your personal style as you do your extraordinary work in the world. We want to celebrate women: strong, beautiful and confident. The garments we design are for women, by women.

What are future plans for KUT?

Continue to grow our Heritage Collection with more eco-friendly washes and the use of recycled poly fabric.

What is a fun fact about yourself?

I love country music, dancing and concerts! I once sang on stage with Hank Williams Jr although I cant carry a tune.

What are you watching on TV these days?

Parenthood. As a mother I can relate to this show, presenting parenthood as difficult yet ultimately a rewarding adventure.