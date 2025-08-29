Big Brother 27 Recap for 8/28/2025

Tonight is another live eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 27. Ava, Kelley and Katherine are on the block, the latter of which replaced Mickey after she won POV and therefore took herself off the block.

Kelley and Rachel have beef with each other and both want the other to go home. Keanu and Rachel also want each other out despite having a final two deal.

The episode picks up after the POV ceremony ends. Katherine plans on getting back at Vince once she wins BB Blockbuster and HOH.

Keanu and Kelley think Vince burned the bridge between them.

Lauren feels betrayed by Vince’s actions.

Keanu talks to Vince about putting Katherine on the block and accuses him of being afraid of putting Rachel on the block. However, he still wants to work with him

Rachel and Keanu get into it in the kitchen. She wants to be left alone and yells at him for not cooking and cleaning.

Later on, Rachel, Ashley, Mickey and Morgan talk about evicting Katherine since she is has the better social game and therefore, more dangerous.

Lauren talks to Ashley about getting rid of Ava, who, unbeknownst to them, is ‘sleeping’ in the top bunk. Ashley begins to reconsider this since Ava is well-loved in the house. Ava ‘wakes up’ with a start and heard it all.

Lauren realizes this and panics. She runs to Vince to talk to him about what happened and tries to convince him to use the tiebreaker to evict Ava.

Katherine, despite hating Rachel, tries to work with her in a ‘keep your friends close and your enemies closer’ kind of way.

BB Blockbuster time! They have to roll a ball down a ramp after putting five obstacle pieces on a board in the quickest amount of time. Katherine messes up, giving Kelley the win.

Ava and Katherine each give one last appeal as to why they should stay in the house.

Eviction time!

Mickey votes to evict Katherine.

Keanu chooses to evict Katherine.

Lauren votes to evict Ava.

Kelley votes to evict Katherine.

Will votes to evict Katherine.

Rachel votes to evict Katherine.

Ashley votes to evict Katherine.

Morgan votes to evict Katherine.

In a 7-1 vote, Katherine is evicted from the Big Brother Household. Katherine isn’t surprised that she got voted out since Ava is a favorite in the house and thinks Lauren had her back. She also calls Mickey out as a liar and thinks Rachel is a benefit for some and dangerous for others. As for Riley, she is into him and can’t wait to see him again and see what happens.

Julie shows her the goodbye videos as she goes on her way.

More Sunday, stay tuned!