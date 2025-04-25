Collector’s Call Renewed for Season Four

Weigel Broadcasting Co. announces the season four renewal of MeTV’s original television series Collector’s Call. America’s #1 classic television network will produce an all-new 26-episode run for a 2023 premiere.

Lisa Whelchel (Facts of Life) explores the rarely seen private collections of the nation’s biggest collectors of pop culture and nostalgia memorabilia, enlisting the help of professional appraisers and experts to value what the prized collectibles are worth. The experts will try to tempt the collectors with a trade, offering a coveted item that could be the perfect addition to their collections. The collectors must then make an agonizing choice and decide how much they’re willing to give up for a new addition to the collection. Will they make a trade? It’s the Collector’s Call!

In season 4, Whelchel will once again hit the road to meet with a new crop of world-class collectors, giving viewers an inside look at astonishing collections ranging from the precious to the priceless.

The series is currently airing all-new season three episodes on MeTV, Sundays at 6:30pm ET/PT, with a fascinating slate of extraordinary collections still to be featured including a rock band memorabilia collector, a Ghostbusters aficionado, an antique signs lover who scours the country to save neon signs from destruction, and collectors of Looney Tunes, The Brady Bunch, spy memorabilia and more. Guest appearances include KIIS frontman Gene Simmons, the voice of Bugs Bunny Jeff Bergman, and actor Christopher Knight.

Upcoming Schedule of Collector’s Call Season Three Episodes on MeTV:

Sunday, July 10 at 6:30pm ET/PT – “Robert O’Connor – Ghostbusters”

Elyria, OH

“Who you gonna call” for Ghostbusters collectibles? Try Guinness World Record holder for Ghostbusters memorabilia, Robert O’Connor. With thousands of Ghostbusters collectibles, including the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man and Ecto-Glow figures, Robert’s love for the movie and its memorabilia doesn’t stop at just collecting. He’s even made his own ghost traps and proton packs that are often mistaken for the real thing. Joining Robert today is his friend and fellow Ghostbusters collector, Marty, who shares his fondness for Ghostbusters memorabilia. Kate Martin, our expert and appraiser of personal property, is here too, to appraise Robert’s unbelievable collection and see if she can convince him to hand over one of his beloved collectibles for something she knows Robert is definitely going to want.

Sunday, July 17 at 6:30pm ET/PT – “Nathan Lippe – Antique Signs”

Hanover Park, IL

Inspired by his uncle, Nathan Lippe developed a unique passion for collecting antique advertising at a young age. Now fueled by the thrill of the hunt, Nathan scours the country for neon signs to save from destruction and has built a well-curated collection of antique oil cans, tin signs, and neon signs. Nathan shares some of his favorites with host Lisa, from a charming Reddy Kilowatt neon sign to a prop sign used in the classic baseball film, Field of Dreams. Appraiser Kate Martin tackles the high sticker prices on Nathan’s collection and shocks Lisa with her appraisal of an Oz-themed oil can. Nathan specializes in collecting advertising for soda brand, Double Cola, but Kate brings along a collectible set of Coca Cola signs to persuade our collector into a trade.

Sunday, July 24 at 6:30pm ET/PT – “Laurence Sheinman – Looney Tunes”

Wilton, CT

Laurence Sheinman is bonkers about Bugs Bunny. For more than 35 years, Laurence and his wife Jessica have enjoyed huntin’ rabbits together. Laurence’s fabulous collection includes a Bugs bronze statue, roller skates, and a special blinged-out jacket – not with Bugs’ face on it, but some of our collector’s other favorite Looney Tunes characters. Our expert and appraiser of personal property, Kate Martin, joins us today to appraise Laurence’s collection, and then will try to make a deal with him – his beloved Bugs Bunny collectible in return for a special Bugs Bunny treasure she knows he will have a hard time refusing.

Sunday, July 31 at 6:30pm ET/PT – “Wendy Winans – Brady Bunch”

Macedonia, OH

There may be no bigger Brady Bunch expert than Wendy Winans. Collecting for almost 50 years, Wendy has all the usual items you’d expect such as photos, a lunchbox and a full set of trading cards. But not many Brady Bunch collectors can lay claim to needlepoint made by Alice, or a blueprint of the Brady house which, as Wendy tells Lisa, is not exactly accurate. Wendy’s friend Marilyn is here, along with our expert and personal appraiser Kate Martin, who admits she’s a pretty big fan of the show herself. After Kate appraises Wendy’s entire collection, she’ll see if Wendy is up for a big Brady trade.

Viewers can find the complete network schedule and where to watch at www.metv.com. MeTV is available over the air in 98% of the country, on select cable and satellite systems, and streaming on Frndly TV.