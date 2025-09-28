Beat Shazam Renewed on Fox

FOX has renewed interactive music game show BEAT SHAZAM for a fourth season. Jamie Foxx will return as host and executive producer, along with executive producers Mark Burnett, Jeff Apploff, Barry Poznick and Lauren Zalaznick. Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx, also will return as deejay.

BEAT SHAZAM averaged 3.2 million multi-platform viewers in its third season. The series ranked among summer 2019’s Top 25 broadcast programs among Adults 18-49. BEAT SHAZAM has garnered 3.0 million total engagements across all social channels. Conversation around BEAT SHAZAM also grew +22% season-over-season. Over the course of its three seasons, BEAT SHAZAM has awarded contestants more than nine million dollars.

The interactive music game show pits three teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win one million dollars. The series has featured numerous celebrity guest stars, including Mariah Carey, Shaq, TLC, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham, Jr., Michael Bolton, Smokey Robinson and more.

Shazam is one of the world’s most popular and highly rated music apps, and lets users identify songs simply by listening to the music playing around them. With pioneering innovation in music identification, Shazam helps people discover and interact with video or audio content across devices and mediums — and allows music fans to share in the thrill of discovery. Shazam has been downloaded over 1.5 billion times around the world and counts over 25 million Shazams each day. For more information, please visit www.shazam.com.

Foxx also will lend his ear to THE MASKED SINGER as a guest panelist in the Season Three premiere episode, airing Sunday, Feb. 2 (10:30-11:40 PM ET/live to all time zones), immediately following Super Bowl LIV on FOX.

BEAT SHAZAM was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam. Jeff Apploff, Mark Burnett, Jamie Foxx, Barry Poznick and Lauren Zalaznick serve as executive producers.“Like” BEAT SHAZAM on Facebook at facebook.com/BeatShazamFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @BeatShazamFOX and join the discussion using #BeatShazam.