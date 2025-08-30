Game of Thrones Last Watch to Air in May

For a year, acclaimed British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay was embedded on the set of the hitHBO series “Game of Thrones,” chronicling the creation of the show’s most ambitiousand complicated season.

Debuting SUNDAY, MAY 26 (9:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), one week after the series finale,GAME OF THRONES: THE LAST WATCH delves deep into the mud and blood to revealthe tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westerosto life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.

The film will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’streaming platforms.

Made with unprecedented access, GAME OF THRONES: THE LAST WATCH is an up–close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the castas they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandomhungry for spoilers.

Much more than a “making of” documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told withwit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world – andthen have to say goodbye to it.

Jeanie Finlay’s previous credits include the documentaries “Seahorse,” “Orion: The ManWho Would Be King,” “Pantomime,” “The Great Hip Hop Hoax,” “Sound It Out“ and “GothCruise.” GAME OF THRONES: THE LAST WATCH is her eighth feature film.

GAME OF THRONES: THE LAST WATCH is a Glimmer Films production for HBO;director, Jeanie Finlay; executive producers, David Benioff. D.B. Weiss, BernadetteCaulfield; producers, Jeanie Finlay, Rachel Hooper, Martin Mahon; editor, Alice Powell;filmed by Jeanie Finlay, Mark Bushnell, Louise Liddy, Aaron Black, Richard Jephcote;composer, Hannah Peel.