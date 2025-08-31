The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 11/13/2024

-This is the most awkward lunch I have ever seen in my life. Everyone seems to hate everyone, and Lisa keeps antagonizing Bronwyn and Whitney by accusing the latter of lying and insulting her husband and just being plain rude to the former.

-Lisa also accuses Justin of cussing her out and yells at Whitney over jewelry-gate. She also expects the horses to bring proof that she is telling the truth….what?

-Now Justin and John are fighting about their wives fighting.

-Shawn is trying to understand but seems so checked out and as if he doesn’t even care.

-Seth changes the subject to beach volleyball and asparagus stinking up urine because why not? Nothing else in this episode makes sense…and we are only five minutes in.

-Mary talking to her son and his girlfriend (wife? did they ever confirm they got married?) is super awkward. She knows something is going on, but cannot prove it or do anything to help and he doesn’t seem as if he wants help.

-Why are the women spraying cooking spray on their husbands? WTF is even happening right now? All this for a volleyball game? I can’t even….

-Did Lisa seriously bring her glam squad on this trip? Sheesh, not even Bronwyn brought one.

-That anniversary necklace Todd got Bronwyn is FIRE. WOW.

-Did Todd snark on Lisa’s tequila?

-The dinner seems to be going well now, which means it will end in disaster.

-Welp, the began a game, which means there will for sure be a fight starting soon.

-Yes, here we go with the fighting. Thanks, Whitney and Lisa!

-Now they are apologizing…I can’t with these people.

-Now they are back to fighting.

-Seth reading the headline about Shawn accusing Meredith of using Brooks’s sexuality to deflect from her own bad behavior like a sportscaster and then screaming PROOF, BIATCH is my new favorite moment of the series.

-Wait, why does Whitney want to beat the shit out of Seth? I am so confused.

-Also, the headline was an out of context quote from a blog based on a podcast Shawn did.

-Shawn is telling Meredith that he did nothing wrong, while she thinks he is gaslighting her.

-Angie is like, ‘I love Todd’ and then brings up Gwen meeting her grandparents….WTF, woman? That is not okay to bring up!

-Todd not letting Bronwyn talk about the Gwen situation is….kind of concerning. He more or less told her to shut up and that is not okay.

-That being said, I get Todd’s point about not wanting to discuss it, especially at a dinner party. He just handled it poorly.

-Bronwyn’s outfit in the racecar scene is adorable!

-Everyone is so excited about these racecar drivers and fangirling/fanboying over them. I kind of love it!

-Everyone is suspicious of Seth leaving so quickly for the airport and being so quick to bring up the clickbait.

-Justin thinks they should have learned their lessons at previous events and not get involved in the women’s fights.

-Bronwyn and Lisa having a talk is probably doing more harm than good, or so it seems. I am not sure why Bronwyn joining the group is such an issue, but I do get why the Heather situation is causing problems.

-Speaking of which, where is Heather? She hasn’t been in the last two episodes, save for the FaceTime call.

-Todd noping out of any future trips with this group is probably the most honest moment we have seen on the show.

-Angie pushing Whitney on her suitcase while she is balancing her wine is adorably funny.

-I don’t know why any of them would want a group picture from this trip.

-Bronwyn is paying for all their flights and Lisa has the audacity to say she doesn’t fly coach, she wears it? WTF, be grateful you got a free flight!

-Justin complaining about no naptime is oddly relatable.

-Let it GO, Lisa. It is a 45-minute flight, get over it. I’ve flown coach plenty of times and I survived. I like first class as much as the next person, but if someone else is paying, I won’t complain about it….I would say thank you and move on.

-More next week, stay tuned!