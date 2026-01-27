America’s Culinary Cup Contestants Announced

The 16 Chefs Competing for a $1 Million Cash Prize Include Six Michelin-Starred Chefs, Two Bocuse d’Or Medalists, Two James Beard Award Winners, 14 James Beard Award Nominees, and Recipients of Numerous Other Top-Tier Culinary Honors

AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP announced today sixteen of the nation’s most decorated chefs who will compete on the new high-stakes culinary competition series including six Michelin-starred chefs-an honor held by fewer than one percent of restaurants worldwide-two Bocuse d’Or medalists, two James Beard Award winners, 14 James Beard Award nominees and recipients of numerous other top-tier culinary honors. These standout chefs will battle through a season of signature challenges for the biggest cash prize in culinary television history – $1 million. The ultimate culinary showdown premieres with a 90-minute episode following SURVIVOR 50 on Wednesday, March 4 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET /PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award–nominated food expert Padma Lakshmi, with acclaimed chefs Michael Cimarusti and Wylie Dufresne serving as judges, the competition will test these elite chefs against the series’ ten culinary commandments – Meat, Vegetables, Sauces, Dessert, Innovation, Flavors, Sustainability, World Cuisine, Consistency, Culinary Science and Technology. Lakshmi, Cimarusti and Dufresne will evaluate taste, creativity, presentation and technique to decide who advances, who is eliminated, and who ultimately masters the commandments to claim AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP.

Introducing AMERICA’S CULINARY CUP Chefs:

Name: Kim Alter

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Accolade: James Beard Nominee

Name: Katie Button

Hometown: Asheville, NC

Accolade: James Beard Winner

Name: Keith Corbin

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Accolade: James Beard Nominee

Name: Rochelle Daniel

Hometown: Flagstaff, AZ

Accolade: Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame

Name: Diana Dávila

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Accolade: James Beard Nominee

Name: Michael Diaz de Leon

Hometown: Denver, CO

Accolade: Michelin Starred Chef