Kayla Nicole Gets New Gig

October 19, 2025 Sammi Turano TV News 0

Originally posted on February 12, 2025 @ 3:25 pm

With her transition into hosting a major sports talk show; it’s not just her dating life that’s making waves – her sports expertise and energy are set to steal the spotlight! Whether it’s reflecting on the Chief’s Super Bowl upset on the ground in New Orleans, or sharing her love for the sport, Kayla brings an energy and authenticity that resonates with sports fans everywhere.

REVOLT Sports Weekly, an all-new Black-owned sports vertical is designed to highlight the intersection of sports and culture through engaging discussions, and Kayla is the woman for the job!

