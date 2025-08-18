Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/22/2024: Disney Night

Tonight is Disney Night ABC’s Dancing With the Stars! Here we are….LIVEEEEE from Hollywood!

Eight couples will compete tonight and one will be sent home tonight.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After an opening act featuring the pros and Aladdin star Michael James Scott, we get down to business.

Celebrity: Stephen Nedoroscik

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast (pommel horse legend)/Penn State alum

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Charleston

Song: A Star is Born from Hercules

Sammi: This is so cute. He seems like he is having so much fun, but also improving in his dancing. He kind of reminds me of Apolo Anton Ohno with his personality and drive with a dash of Steve Guttenberg’s personality. LOVE!

Carrie Ann: It was a fantastic way to start the night—but it was a bit off time.

Derek: He got a bit ahead of the music, but he loved it.

Bruno: He attacked the dance but needs to work on the timing.

Scores: 8-8-8=34/30

Celebrity: Jenn Tran

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Rumba

Song: Kiss The Girl from The Little Mermaid

Sammi: I never would have thought of using this song as a rumba, but slowing it down makes it work. The dance is also classy and elegant, showing off her ballroom skills in a brand-new way. Their chemistry is sweet and cute…I love it.

Derek: It was beautiful.

Bruno: She is always a princess. The dance was classy, but work on the balance.

Carrie Ann: This was her best dance.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Joey Graziadei

Claim to Fame: Bachelor star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Samba

Song: Trashin’ The Camp from Tarzan

Sammi: This is GOOD. WOW. He may just have gotten himself a one way ticket to the finals with this dance. It is fun, full of content and brought the ballroom to life. Jenna outdid herself with this choreography.

Bruno: He needs to work on bounce, but he loved it.

Carrie Ann: He is a Disney character come to life.

Derek: He loved it but work on the arms.

Scores: 8-8-9=25/30

Celebrity: Chandler Kinney

Claim to Fame: Pretty Little Liars/Zombies star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: We Own the Night from Zombies 2

Sammi: WOW. She is killing it tonight. This was by far her best dance of the night and the best paso doble of the history of the show. I have no other notes.

Carrie Ann: It was a passionate, powerful performance.

Derek: It was fierce, strong and confident.

Bruno: It was paso with bite from the queen of the night.

Scores:9-9-9=27/30

Celebrity: Phaedra Parks

Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of Atlanta/reality star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Jazz

Song: Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians

Sammi: I love how it began slow and went into a fast, sassy jazz. The speed change is what makes the entire dance. Everything about it was so Phaedra and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Derek: It was devilishly delightful.

Bruno: She is so good at being bad.

Carrie Ann: It was a fantastic piece, but make the moves bigger.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Danny Amendola

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Jazz

Song: Bye, Bye, Bye from Deadpool and Wolverine

Sammi: The background is gorgeous. The dance is fun and gives a nice hybrid of the movie and the music video circa 2000. The choreography fits for both of them and works so well to showcase his dancing skills.

Bruno: He gushes over how much he loved the dance.

Carrie Ann: It was wild and had everything in it.

Derek: It was amazing.

Scores: 9-9-9=27/30

Celebrity: Dwight Howard

Claim to Fame: NBA star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Tango

Song: When Can I See You Again? From Wreck It Ralph

Sammi: They are just too cute for words. He looks like he is having a ball and she is just so joyous. I love them together and I cannot stop smiling when they dance.

Carrie Ann: He is such an artist and they make it work despite their disadvantages and mistakes.

Derek: He is hypnotized by his smile while he dances and appreciates his hard work.

Bruno: He improved at every level.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Ilona Maher

Claim to Fame: Olympic rugby player

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Jazz

Song: Surface Pressure from Encanto

Sammi: What a way to end this round. She lifted Alan, improved leaps and bounds and seemed more relaxed as she danced. This was her breakthrough dance and I am here for it.

Derek: She is relatable and captivating.

Bruno: She is the strongest of them all and must believe that!

Carrie Ann: She is telling young girls a new story they need to hear.

Scores: 9-8-8=25/30

Chandler and Brandon have immunity in next week’s dance off and get bonus points if they make it to the next round.

Team Dances! Ilona and Dwight are the captains.

Dwight: Danny, Stephen, Phaedra—AKA Team Roar

They dance to I Just Can’t Wait to be King from Lion King and it is so cute. Something about it just makes me smile so big! Dwight lifting Stephen was icing on the cake!

The judges like it, but wish it were more in sync.

They get 24 points.

Ilona: Joey, Chandler and Jenn—AKA Team Goofs

They dance to I2I from A Goofy Movie. They have a lot of energy and fun in their routine. The dancing is spot on, they are adorable and put me in such a good mood watching them!

The judges are obsessed with it and love every moment!

They get 27 points.

RESULTS! Chandler and Brandon, Ilona and Alan, Danny and Witney, Joey and Jenna and Dwight and Daniela are safe.

Stephen and Rylee, Phaedra and Val and Jenn and Sasha are in the maybe bottom three.

Phaedra and Val are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!