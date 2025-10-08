Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/7/2025

Tonight is Disney night on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The eleven remaining stars are in the ballroom to test out their dancing skills in hopes of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After a fun opening number, we get down to business.

Star: Dylan Efron

Claim to Fame: Traitors star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Life is a Highway from Cars

Sammi: It is a cute way to open the show. They both look like they are having a blast and his footwork is improving leaps and bounds. He is turning into a contender.

Derek: He is impressed with him, but he needs to be a bit sharper.

Bruno: He is hitting the highway to the finals by taking their advice to heart.

Carrie Ann: It was very impressive and she loves watching him do and understand each movement.

Score: 7-8-8=23/30

Star: Danielle Fishel

Claim to Fame: Boy Meets World Star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Quickstep

Song: I Wanna Be Like You from The Jungle Book

Sammi: This is adorable! She just has such spirit and spunk….and she is doing so well with the technique. She had personality for days, making the dance that much better.

Bruno: He loves the fun, but it was off timing.

Carrie Ann: It was fun, wild and light….despite there being a mistake.

Derek: He loves her personality and the dance was fantastic, albeit a bit out of sync.

Score: 7-7-7=21/30

Star: Scott Hoying

Claim to Fame: Pentatonix star

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Salsa

Song: Bop to the Top from High School Musical

Sammi: This is the cutest thing I have ever seen on the show! Dare I say, it is better than the OG version! He has the spirit, the moves and the confidence to make this the best routine of the night so far.

Carrie Ann: Watch the arms, but everything else was wonderful!

Derek: They are fantastic, and he loves his confidence.

Bruno: They got a bit tangled, but everything else is still there.

Score: 7-7-7=21/30

Star: Alix Earle

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Once Upon a Dream from Maleficent

Sammi: What a beautiful dance. This has everything….the technique, the spirit, the power….it is definitely her best dance and set the bar for every other Viennese waltz for the season.

Derek: It was mesmerizing and spellbinding.

Bruno: Every movement told a story and the movements were effortless.

Carrie Ann: She is on a roll!

Score: 8-8-8=24/30

Star: Hilaria Baldwin

Claim to Fame: Reality star, wellness influencer and author

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Cantina Band from Star Wars: A New Hope

Sammi: For someone that never did the quickstep before, she is killing it! This is also my favorite music from Star Wars, so it makes the routine that much better!

Bruno: The force is still with her.

Carrie Ann: She loves how she did a beautiful job and just danced….no pressure.

Derek: He wanted more quickstep content.

Score: 8-7-8=23/30

Star: Andy Richter

Claim to Fame: Comedian and actor

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Le Festin from Ratatouille

Sammi: I cannot take the cuteness of these two. He is putting his heart and soul into this routine and I am amazed by him. Win or lose, he is the people’s champion and has made me smile from start to finish. I just adore him.

Carrie Ann: He produces such memorable moments, but wants more content.

Derek: He proved that anyone can dance, but gives him pointers to improve.

Bruno: His kicks put Martha Stewart to shame.

Score: 6-6-6=18/30

Star: Robert Irwin

Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Try Everything from Zootpoia

Sammi: He is such a joy to watch! His dancing is so good, his spirit is contagious and his chemistry with Witney is incredible. I loved every moment of this.

Derek: He has that Irwin aura. However, he gives him places to take it next level.

Bruno: It was clean, clear and had great timing.

Carrie Ann: Flow through the movements and relax a bit more.

Score: 7-7-8=22/30

Star: Elaine Hendrix

Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Space Mountain from the Space Mountain Ride

Sammi: I never would have thought of this song for a quickstep, but they somehow made it work. The look of pure excitement on Elaine’s face makes this entire dance next level….and her dancing is so much fun to watch. I just wish it weren’t so dark so we could see it better!

Bruno: What a ride! It was wonderful!

Carrie Ann: It was amazing and she is redefining the meaning of sexy, mature, powerful woman.

Derek: It was really, really great.

Score: 8-8-8=24/30

Star: Whitney Leavitt

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: The Room Where It Happens from Hamilton

Sammi: As a person with a political science degree, I am geeking out over this dance. Oddly enough, I have never seen Hamilton, but this is such a cool routine. I never would have thought of any of this for a foxtrot, but this works in a way only Mark Ballas can make happen.

Carrie Ann: It was incredible.

Derek: Get these two on Broadway, stat!

Bruno: It was a showstopping routine.

Score: 9-8-8=25/30

Star: Jordan Chiles

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Special Spice from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Ride

Sammi: These two are adorable together. The routine is happy and cute, just like the two of them and I am again left smiling from start to finish.

Derek: She looked like a beautiful princess out there.

Bruno: It was elegant, brilliant and vivacious.

Carrie Ann: This is why people like Disney Night.

Score: 8-8-8=24/30

Star: Jen Affleck

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Jan Ravnik

Dance: Jazz

Song: Friend Like Me from Aladdin

Sammi: What a way to end Disney night! This is so fun, so exciting and WOW, they know how to put on a show.

Bruno: It was spectacular and theatrical.

Carrie Ann: She is living the Disney dream.

Derek: Everyone is fantastic and loved Jen’s tricks.

Score: 7-8-8=23/30

RESULTS! Jen and Jan, Jordan and Ezra, Dylan and Daniella, Elaine and Alan, Whitney and Mark, Robert and Witney, Scott and Rylee and Alix and Val are all safe.

The maybe bottom three are Andy and Emma, Hilaria and Gleb and Danielle and Pasha, with Hilaria and Gleb going home.

Dedication night next week, stay tuned!