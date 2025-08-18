CBS Daytime Celebrates Halloween

This Halloween, CBS Daytime is sharing tricks and treats with special Halloween-themed episodes of THE PRICE IS RIGHT (with special guest-stars from CBS’s GHOSTS); LET’S MAKE A DEAL and THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT becomes “The Price is Fright” when players “come on down!” to a ghostly haunted house, with host Drew “Keeper of the House” Carey and announcer George “Graveyard” Gray. Stars of the hit CBS comedy series GHOSTS, Danielle Pinnock (“Alberta”) and Devan Chandler Long (“Thorfinn”) join as special guests, alongside models Miss Alexis “Spiritual Advisor” Gaube, Rachel “Dolly” Reynolds, and James “O’Ghoul-oran” O’Halloran, to present bone-chilling great prizes.

On LET’S MAKE A DEAL, dealers in best Halloween-themed attire have a chance to win spine-chilling experiences valued at over $130k, including an immersive trip to the Parisian catacombs, a luxurious trip to New Orleans including a gothic cemetery tour, a haunted hayride, and $10,000 in cash hidden in a coffin. Host Wayne Brady and cast deliver frights and delights with their signature improvisational and musical stylings, but watch out for the scariest trick of all, the dreaded Zonk!

On THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) goes all out for the holiday, dressing appropriately as a witch, decorating restaurant Il Giardino and serving Halloween treats to some appreciative, and some not so appreciative diners, including Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

THE PRICE IS RIGHT is produced by Fremantle and broadcast on weekdays (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT). Evelyn Warfel is the executive producer.

LET’S MAKE A DEAL is produced by Fremantle and broadcast on weekdays (check local listings). John Quinn is the showrunner/executive producer with Chris Ahearn and Graham Shaw as executive producers.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is broadcast on weekdays (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. It is a Bell-Phillip Television production. Bradley Bell is the executive producer. THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is the most watched daytime drama series in the world.