Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/24/2024

-Chef Gordon Ramsay is DEMANDING they all bounce back from the disastrous dinner service that aired last week.

-Hearing Egypt talk about his past where he didn’t have food to eat and had to live in shelters is so heartbreaking. While the others tell him how to do better, they also try to be understanding.

-I love seeing the old school POS machines. It is so cool to see how they evolved over the years.

-This leads to our next challenge–making burgers. They have tickets with different proteins and must use it to make a mouth watering burger to impress Chef Gordon Ramsay.

-Since the blue team has less people, Kyle volunteers to make a second burger.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay tosses tickets on the floor which contains ingredients that the chefs must choose for their burgers.

-Beef and bacon burger–terrible for your cholesterol, don’t tell your doctor. I love Kyle!

-Kyle gets a little overwhelmed, but his team steps in to help. That was so nice of them.

-Poor Kyle forgot one of his ingredients and is very upset about it. Understandably.

-Hamburger America’s George Motz is on hand to taste the burgers.

-Magali and Egypt make variations of venison burgers. Both are delicious, so they each get a point for their teams.

-Ann Marie and Brandon share their bison burgers. Ann Marie’s is a bit too salty, so Brandon wins the point.

-Lulu and Meghan make chicken burgers. Lulu’s is too dry, so Meghan wins a point.

-Brittany and Kyle make dry aged beef burgers. This is the one where Kyle forgot his chutney. Neither one gets a point since they were both unimpressive.

-Anthony and Amanda make pork burgers, with Anthony getting a point.

-Joe and Hannah make short rib burgers. Despite his secret ingredient, the burger is dry, so Hannah gets the point.

-Whit and Kyle round out the competition with their lamb burgers. Both are good, but Whit wins the point and gives her team the win.

-The red team goes bowling at Foxwood’s High Roller Luxury Lanes and surprises in their dorms.

-The blue teams must prep sliders by hand as their punishment.

-Brandon has the punishment pass, but decides to stay with his team.

-The red team also get top of the line kitchen supplies.

-Poor Kyle cries because he feels like he let his team down. Meghan comforts him and hugs him.

-Egypt and Joe missing their wives and kids.

-Dinner service time! Before it begins, Egypt announces that he is bowing out of the competition.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay takes Egypt aside to talk to him about fatherhood and being a good chef. He says he believes in him and wants him to stay. They hug it out and decide he should stay.

-Joe is worried about being on the slider station since it is new territory for him.

-The sliders are raw and ice cold, so Chef Gordon Ramsay tells the blue team to get it together.

-The red team seem to be faring much better, but Whit is unusually quiet. This poses some problems since she is cooking scallops too early and not communicating. Chef Gordon Ramsay talks to her and tries to figure out what is going on. He tells them to get it together.

-Some randos get engaged during the service, so mazel tov to them.

-Both teams seem to be doing well, having the best dinner service yet.

-Despite the teams doing well, Chef Gordon Ramsay worries about their communication.

-The winning team is….THE BLUE TEAM!!! AND THE RED TEAM!!!!!

-Everyone gets a pass, but they need to continue to work hard because it is anyone’s game.