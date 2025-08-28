Chef Mareya Ibrahim Talks to TVGrapevine

Chef Mareya Ibrahim is slowly but surely making a name for herself in the culinary world. She has been featured on the Food Network, has two books and a podcast to her name and is known as being the Fit Foodie.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the chef and mom talked about how she decided to go into the field because she grew up with several digestive problems. This led to her wanting to help others and eventually to her coming out with her cookbooks and podcast. Her goal is to teach people how to eat properly by following the 90/10 role and being aware of what they are putting into their bodies. She also wants to help those who suffer from similar food issues that she has faced.

Her latest book,set to come out later this year, is called Eat Like You Give A Fork. While she did not give too much away regarding the book, she did say that it will help people learn how to eat properly and essentially reset their bodies and taste buds. Her goal is that the book will allow people to look and feel their very best.

Mareya‘s passion and drive for helping others through health and food is incredible. Her huge heart and warm personality is amazing. The two of them together make her unstoppable. She will not only continue to be a superstar in the culinary world, but she will be a role model based on who she is as a human.