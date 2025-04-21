So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 6/22/2022
Top 12: James “Lord Finn” Thomas, Virginia Crouse, Jordan Betscher, Waverly Fredericks, Anna Miller, Beau Harmon., Thiago Pacheco, Essence Wilmington, Carter Williams, Ralyn Johnson, Keaton Kermode and Alexis Warr.
Pair 1: Ralyn and Carter–Contemporary.
Pair 2: Alexis and Keaton–Cha cha cha
Pair 3: Virginia and James–Contemporary
Pair 4: Jordan and Waverly–Jazz
Pair 5: Anna and Beau–Contemporary
Pair 6: Essence and Thiago–Hip Hop
Everyone danced very well, but since it seemed to go by quickly, it was hard to really get a feel of what the dancers were doing. I miss the two hour format where the dancers had more time to perform and we got to know everyone better.
Bottom 4: Virginia, James, Waverly and Jordan
Eliminated: Virginia and James