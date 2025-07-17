Big Brother 26 Recap for 9/8/2024: Which Houseguest Returned?

Tonight, we begin week eight of Big Brother 26 on CBS. Last week, we said goodbye to Joseph, who was a backdoor replacement and evicted by a 4-3 vote against Kimo.

Quinn is very upset that his plan blew up on his face, since he wanted Joseph to stay due to their final two deal. He is also upset that his second HOH didn’t go as planned.

Leah is also in tears because it was her POV power that caused all this to happen.

Makensy and Chelsie were both moved by his pre-speech vote about representation for the LGBTQ community, therefore, they voted to evict Joseph.

Rubina and Kimo are thrilled that they are both safe.

Angela apologizes to Kimo and explains that she thought she was going with the majority. Kimo, for this part, isn’t having any of it.

Cam wishes Chelsie would have told him about the change in vote so he could have made the right decision. He goes in the Diary Room and says that this is WAR and he is playing as a different kind of Cam. He tells Quinn about Chelsie flipping her vote, upsetting him.

HOH comp! Lisa returns for this game, which has them watch videos of food deliveries. She is one of the people in the videos.

The houseguests have to answer questions based on the videos and the one with the most correct answers will be HOH.

Kimo, Makensy, Cam and Chelsie are tied and have to answer a question where they have to guess how long the What Came First HOH competition was without going over. Each of them put their time in, with Chelsie winning and becoming HOH!

Now that she is HOH, Chelsie goes around to talk to everyone to ensure her future safety and determine who will have her back once her HOH reign ends.

She first talks to Quinn and explains her actions during Joseph’s eviction and says she still has his back. While he feels okay about this, he still wonders if he can trust her to keep him off the block.

Chelsie hates that Cam, her closest ally in the house, is flirting with the other girls.

She then catches Angela asking Cam to talk to Chelsie on her behalf and wonders why she is doing this instead of talking to her on her own. The two women end up talking, with Angela saying Chelsie has plenty of people to put on the block and Chelsie giving Angela some tough love about her actions in the house.

Angela cries and thinks she is going on the block again.

Chelsie asks T’Kor if Kimo should be a pawn this week against Angela. Her logic is that he will either win POV or get the votes to evict Angela. She even says she will be the tiebreaker if worse came to worse.

T’Kor is surprisingly okay with this IF they are guaranteed to get the votes. Chelsie then tells Kimo this plan and he agrees because he trusts her.

Leah tries to convince Chelsie she is safe if she becomes HOH in a future week, but Chelsie is worried she will end up actually being her target. She tries to talk to Cam about this, even asking if he will keep Leah over her. He says he won’t, but still wonders if he can trust her after the Joseph debacle.

Nomination ceremony! Kimo and Angela are on the block. Chelsie says it isn’t personal, but she wants them both to play in the POV comp. However, in the DR, she makes it clear that Kimo is not the target and that in the worst-case scenario, Leah will be backdoored.

More Wednesday, stay tuned.