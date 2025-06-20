Big Brother 25 Recap for 8/13/2023: The Second HOH Revealed

This is the beginning of week two of CBS’s Big Brother 25. Kirsten was evicted and Luke was expelled so we are down to fifteen houseguests.

HOH time! Mysterious figures are lurking as the houseguests are given clues on where to remain safe. If they do not find a safe space, they will be eliminated.

Cameron, Mecole and Blue are eliminated first, followed by Jag, Matt, America, Izzy, Cirie, Cory, Felicia, Red and Bowie.

Jared and Hisam are the last two standing, with Hisam winning and Jared being sent to the Nether Region.

Hisam is happy about his win from an alliance point of view, but thinks he is now a target since he won two competitions.

Jag is worried about being on the block and thinks Reilly might be up there with him.

Hisam, Bowie, Cirie and Felicia plot to take down the other side of the house.

Matt and Reilly worry about their fate and think Hisam needs to go after his HOH reign is over.

Hisam tries to think about who to put on the block. He talks to Matt and solidifies his plan to put Reilly on the block.

Jared returns and must send someone to the Nether Region. This person will be safe from the block this week. He debates sending Reilly since she saved him last week, but he listens to his alliance and sends Jag.

Hisam has Reilly, Matt and Cameron as potential targets. He talks to Izzy and Cirie about this and they convince him to put Reilly and Cameron on the block because it is a win no matter which one goes home.

Hisam tells Cameron he is considering putting him on the block as a pawn and promises to work with him in the future.

Reilly and Cameron are on the block, with Cameron determined to win POV.

More Wednesday, stay tuned.