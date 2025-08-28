Big Brother 27 Recap for 8/27/2025

It is time for the next POV for CBS’s Big Brother 27. When we last left our houseguests, HOH Vince put Ava, Kelley and Mickey on the block, with Mickey being his target. He also considered Rachel and Katherine, but decided against it….for now.

Kelley is not happy because she and Vince had a final two deal. Mickey is also upset because they were in the Melting Pot alliance together. She is also losing her other allies in Will, Morgan and Ashley since they are tired of her behavior.

Keanu is questioning her final two deal with Rachel because he doesn’t think the jury would pick him over her. He wants Vince to backdoor Rachel.

Vince tells Kelley he will take her off the block if he wins POV and backdoor Rachel. Katherine also wants Rachel gone, but doesn’t trust Vince to not put her (Katherine) up as a replacement nom.

However, he also tells Mickey he will remove her on the block as a peace offering. They come up with a deal, not knowing that they are actually lying to each other.

Vince continues to go around the house, telling people what they want to hear, including telling Keanu that Rachel will be backdoored. Keanu tells this to Kelley and promises to save her if he wins POV.

There is also a funny montage of Will talking about his DVR and how he wishes he could fast forward through conversations in the house.

Morgan thinks it is too early to put Rachel on the block. She reminds Vince of the Judges alliance and asks him to be loyal.

Vince tells Mickey she is the house target and is no longer sure he should take her off the block.

POV time! Kelley, Vince, Mickey, Ava, Will and Keanu are playing. Will isn’t happy because he doesn’t want to choose between his alliance.

In this game, one player will convince the others to drink wine—that is poisoned until there is one left standing.

Ava is eliminated first, followed by Will, Keanu, Kelley, Vince and Mickey…..giving her the POV.

Katherine is now worried she will be put on the block, while Mickey and Rachel celebrate with Morgan….even though Morgan is internally freaking out.

Vince, Morgan and Lauren discuss what to do. He thinks nominating Katherine will be playing it safe and isn’t sure if that is what he wants to do.

He also talks to Rachel and lets her know Keanu wants him to put her on the block. Rachel talks to Keanu about this and he denies this. Keanu, for his part, is not happy with Vince for spilling the beans.

Word gets back to Vince about Rachel talking to Keanu, upsetting Vince.

The gang celebrates Lauren’s birthday with wine and treats. Ava suggests everyone say something nice about the person next to each other, but of course, it ends in disaster when Rachel complains and leaves. Kelley is not happy with her attitude, which drives Morgan crazy!

This causes even more drama later when Rachel is mean to Kelley in front of Morgan, Will and Mickey. Rachel continues to trash talk Kelley and Keanu, who is on her bad list due to him wanting to go after her.

Morgan continues to try and convince Vince to put Katherine up so Rachel and Keanu can take care of putting each other on the block.

Rachel continues to convince Vince to keep her off the block with the promise of them working together. She and Keanu get into it and cause even more tension.

Veto time! Mickey uses the POV on herself. Katherine is put up in her place.

Eviction tomorrow, stay tuned.