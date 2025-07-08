Big Brother 27 Cast Revealed

BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 new Houseguests and a clue to one “Mystery Player” set to move into Hotel Mystère during the 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Paramount+ Premium subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds. Viewers can catch every unfiltered moment with BIG BROTHER Live Feeds when they open Sunday, July 13 at 9:30 PM, PT on Paramount+* and Pluto TV.

This season’s cast includes a professional bull rider, event curator, marketing manager, AI consultant, aura painter, attorney and a dungeon master, among others. This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and every turn conceals a hidden agenda. And if you’re looking to crack the code on the mystery player’s identity, keep your eyes on the official BIG BROTHER Instagram – clues are already hiding in plain sight. (@bigbrothercbs)

The following are the 16 new Houseguests competing this summer:

Name: Adrian Rocha

Age: 23

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Occupation: Carpenter

Name: Amy Bingham

Age: 43

Hometown: Stockton, Calif.

Occupation: Insurance agent

Name: Ashley Hollis

Age: 25

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Attorney

Name: Ava Pearl

Age: 24

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Aura painter

Name: Cliffton “Will” Williams

Age: 50

Hometown: Wallace, S.C.

Current City: Charlotte, N.C.

Occupation: College sports podcaster

Name: Isaiah “Zae” Frederich

Age: 23

Hometown: Paducah, Ky.

Current City: Provo, Utah

Occupation: Salesperson

Name: Jimmy Heagerty

Age: 25

Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Current City: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: AI consultant

Name: Katherine Woodman

Age: 23

Hometown: Gwinnett County, Ga.

Current City: Columbia, S.C.

Occupation: Fine dining server

Name: Keanu Soto

Age: 33

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current City: McKinney, Texas

Occupation: Dungeon master

Name: Kelley Jorgensen

Age: 29

Hometown: Burbank, S.D.

Occupation: Web designer

Name: Lauren Domingue

Age: 22

Hometown: Lafayette, La.

Occupation: Bridal consultant

Name: Mickey Lee

Age: 35

Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Event curator

Name: Morgan Pope

Age: 33

Hometown: Palm Springs, Calif.

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Gamer

Name: Rylie Jeffries

Age: 27

Hometown: Luther, Okla.

Occupation: Professional bull rider

Name: Vince Panaro

Age: 34

Hometown: West Hills, Calif.

Occupation: Unemployed

Name: Zach Cornell

Age: 27

Hometown: Cartersville, Ga.

Occupation: Marketing manager

Name: Mystery Player

Age: ?

Hometown: ?

Current City: ?

Occupation: ?

BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs. Click herefor more details.