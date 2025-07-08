Big Brother 27 Cast Revealed
BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 new Houseguests and a clue to one “Mystery Player” set to move into Hotel Mystère during the 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 10 (8:00-9:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Paramount+ Premium subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER Live Feeds. Viewers can catch every unfiltered moment with BIG BROTHER Live Feeds when they open Sunday, July 13 at 9:30 PM, PT on Paramount+* and Pluto TV.
This season’s cast includes a professional bull rider, event curator, marketing manager, AI consultant, aura painter, attorney and a dungeon master, among others. This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and every turn conceals a hidden agenda. And if you’re looking to crack the code on the mystery player’s identity, keep your eyes on the official BIG BROTHER Instagram – clues are already hiding in plain sight. (@bigbrothercbs)
The following are the 16 new Houseguests competing this summer:
Click Here to Download Houseguest Photos
Name: Adrian Rocha
Age: 23
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Occupation: Carpenter
Name: Amy Bingham
Age: 43
Hometown: Stockton, Calif.
Occupation: Insurance agent
Name: Ashley Hollis
Age: 25
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Ava Pearl
Age: 24
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Aura painter
Name: Cliffton “Will” Williams
Age: 50
Hometown: Wallace, S.C.
Current City: Charlotte, N.C.
Occupation: College sports podcaster
Name: Isaiah “Zae” Frederich
Age: 23
Hometown: Paducah, Ky.
Current City: Provo, Utah
Occupation: Salesperson
Name: Jimmy Heagerty
Age: 25
Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.
Current City: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: AI consultant
Name: Katherine Woodman
Age: 23
Hometown: Gwinnett County, Ga.
Current City: Columbia, S.C.
Occupation: Fine dining server
Name: Keanu Soto
Age: 33
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Current City: McKinney, Texas
Occupation: Dungeon master
Name: Kelley Jorgensen
Age: 29
Hometown: Burbank, S.D.
Occupation: Web designer
Name: Lauren Domingue
Age: 22
Hometown: Lafayette, La.
Occupation: Bridal consultant
Name: Mickey Lee
Age: 35
Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Event curator
Name: Morgan Pope
Age: 33
Hometown: Palm Springs, Calif.
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Gamer
Name: Rylie Jeffries
Age: 27
Hometown: Luther, Okla.
Occupation: Professional bull rider
Name: Vince Panaro
Age: 34
Hometown: West Hills, Calif.
Occupation: Unemployed
Name: Zach Cornell
Age: 27
Hometown: Cartersville, Ga.
Occupation: Marketing manager
Name: Mystery Player
Age: ?
Hometown: ?
Current City: ?
Occupation: ?
BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.
*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs. Click herefor more details.