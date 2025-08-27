America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/26/2025

Tonight is the second set of live shows for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Four acts will move on to the next round, one of which will be chosen by Mel B’s Golden Buzzer.

Terry Crews hosts, while Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

EDT Dance Team: They are a young dance troupe who have been practicing nonstop since their audition. Their biggest goal is to perform with Beyonce.

The act itself is adorable. There is a lot of pink, flips, tricks and overall fun. I can totally see them headlining a show at Disneyland or better yet, getting their own Disney show!

The judges LOVE it and think they are on FIRE!

Mama Duke: She is a rapper who does a performance that contains video of the judges’ commentary from her audition, some spoken words and the lyrics being shown on the stage throughout the performance. It is actually quite entertaining and ingenious since it is an original song about her journey to the show.

The judges think she has something special and hope America keeps her on the show….but she doesn’t have to worry about that since Mel B gives her the Golden Buzzer.

Unreal: They are another dance team and were actually the ones who taught B Unique how to dance. Their performance has a lot of acrobatics, synchronized movements, contortionist moves and even some light tricks! I am enchanted by them.

The judges think this is better than before and that if they get sent home, America is nuts!

Alain Simonov: He is a magician who starts off doing a silent act with a mirror, cards, an apple and more, which keep appearing and disappearing and even floating. He eats the apple at the end.

Mel B buzzes him, while the other judges say they prefer the audition act.

Leo High School Choir: They are a choir from Chicago. Tonight, they add some choreography to their singing, making the performance next level. Not only do they look and sound great on stage, but the power of their performance makes them stand head and shoulders above the rest.

The judges LOVE them and think they lit up the whole place.

Jonglissimo: They do a juggling act that turns into a light and color show reminding us all to be happy. The effects are incredible and it kind of reminds me of the Color Run in juggling form.

The judges think it is joyful and colorful….with Mel B even comparing them to the Wiggles.

Benjamin Hightower: Tonight, he does a rendition of Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up and dare I say? It is even better than the original and this is one of my favorite songs. This man has a future in the business. I want to hear him collaborate with all the greats!

The judges enjoyed it, but Simon preferred the audition.

Duo Stardust: They do a danger acrobatic act on roller skates while swinging in the air….all done to Bon Jovi! I think it is my favorite act of the night….and it only gets better when het holds her by one foot and swings her while they are both suspended in midair. Apparently, they had some mishaps in rehearsals, but none is the wiser since they are so good.

The judges are blown away and think they rose to the occasion despite some mishaps during rehearsals.

Boston Dynamics: They are robot dogs who dance. It is actually really cool to see them perform. Dancing With the Stars: Robot Dog Edition, anyone? Seriously, this takes some talent to make this happen.

Simon buzzes them and Mel B is not a fan, but Howie and Sofia love it!

Alex Zinger: He is a dancer who has a group of ladies with him tonight. It looks like a lot of club dancing mixed with a Night at the Roxbury vibe, but somehow it is quite entertaining.

Howie buzzes him, but everyone else finds him entertaining.

Melnick Virgolino: What a way to end the night! He has so much star power and stage presence that it is impossible to not love him. He takes on Joan Jett’s I Love Rock and Roll and WOW! What a performance!

The judges think he is a rock star!

Results tomorrow, stay tuned!