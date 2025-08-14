Big Brother 27 Recap for 8/13/2025

Tonight is the fifth POV comp night on CBS’s Big Brother 27. When we last left our houseguests, Ava won HOH and put Keanu, Zach and Vince on the block.

The men are NOT happy, especially Vince, who thinks Ava blew up his game.

Rachel thinks this is a badass move.

Zach feels betrayed since Ava promised him safety. She says she is sorry for having to do this, but things just changed her mind. Luckily, he still has his power, where he could trade his 10K prize for safety, but will he use it?

Keanu is not surprised to be on the block yet again.

Vince and Morgan talk to Mickey about the situation. Morgan thinks Mickey got into Ava’s head about putting the guys on the block in order to target the Melting Pot alliance. (Mickey, Morgan, Zach and Vince) She is determined to play in the veto to save at least one of her alliance members and throw a wrench in Ava’s game.

Ava and Keanu have a chat and promise that there is a clean slate going forward. They agree Vince should go home and they will work together later on. However, he does have plans to put her on the block later on if the opportunity arises.

Vince and Ava also chat, with her saying he is not the target. However, she thinks he has the best social game, which may make him a target after all.

Morgan tries to badmouth Ava, not knowing she is spilling her guts to Will and Ashley….who are Ava’s allies. They tell fellow ally Mickey what Morgan said, who in turn goes to Ava, who now wants to backdoor Morgan. However, Morgan doesn’t want this to happen. Ava, for her part, thinks this will be her best bet.

Rylie and Katherine make out.

Vince and Keanu plan to take Vince off the block if either of them win, with the plan being that Keanu will win the BB Blockbuster. Therefore, both of them will be safe and will continue to work together.

POV time! Will and Katherine will join Ava, Keanu, Vince and Zach in the comp.

The comp has them slide discs along a board, scoring high enough to remain in the game.

Each competitor gets a briefcase with a prize or punishment that they can swap.

Will—POV

Keanu—Partner in Crimes Punishment (swaps with Will)

Zach—London trip (swaps with Will)

Ava—Butt-ler Did It Punishment (swaps with Keanu)

Vince—$5000 (swaps with Ava)

Katherine—wins the comp and gets the Hard Boiled Detective punishment (swaps with Vince)

Vince will have to dress like an egg detective for the week.

Keanu must dress as a butt-ler and serve pigs in a blanket all week.

Zach and his chosen partner Rachel have to do a 12-hour challenge that leaves them blue in the face…..literally. They get shot with blue ink via different money bags and get a mug shot whenever it happens.

Will is happy with Zach due to the swap and vows to have his back.

Rachel gets word via Ashley that Morgan, Mickey, Vince and Zach want her gone. Needless to say, Rachel is not happy with this!

Later on, Morgan tells Rachel that she wants to talk about Katherine and Rylie’s showmance. However, she also lets it slip that she wants Rachel on the jury, giving Rachel the opportunity to let her know she knows all about the trash talk. She also reminds her that she’s played the game and won once already with better players. Rachel also says she plans on making it until the end.

Ava is also Team Zach after he gifted Will his prize. She and Will think Zach should be taken off the block for this so they can backdoor Morgan. Rachel also tells Katherine that Morgan is after her and Rylie and plans to break up their showmance.

Ava and Katherine talk about what to do. Despite wanting Morgan to be backdoored, Ava promises to respect Katherine’s decision.

Katherine decides to NOT use the POV.

Zach decides to keep his 10K in order to protect Morgan. He also vows to do whatever it takes to stay in the house.

Eviction tomorrow, stay tuned!