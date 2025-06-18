America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/17/2025

The fourth week of auditions on NBC’s America’s Got Talent is here! Terry Crews hosts, while Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Mel B judge.

Funkateers: They are a group who has been together for 45 years and even won their high school talent show. One of their big performances was at the wedding of one of the members, whose wife is cheering in the audience.

The group does a fun dance and boy, do they know how to move! It is not quite what I expected to see, what, with the fancy footwork and jumps, but I am obsessed with these guys!

They get the Golden Buzzer from Terry!!

Chase Varnes: He is a thirteen year old musician who is self-taught. For his audition, he plays the guitar while singing. He has a cute persona and reminds me of one of those 90s pop stars.

Simon interrupts the performance because he doesn’t like the song. However, he likes him, and has him do a different song. This performance is much better and impresses Simon. He is cute and will probably have a decent female fan base should he continue to go forward in the competition.

He gets a no from Mel B and yeses from everyone else.

Montage of rejects…..

Moshow: He is a cat dad and a rapper…and most of his rap consists of him meowing. Needless to say, he is sent home….even though Sofia loved the act.

Loco Pop Familia: They are dance group dressed as cats. It is definitely giving Disney vibes and is super cute. I cannot help but smile through it all because it is just that adorable.

Mel B is not a fan, but the others agree to send them through.

Duo Soma: They are an Argentinian hand balancing duo that are so-not-a-couple but used to be years ago. They do tumbling, dancing, balancing, the whole bit….all with poles and her hanging from her hair. How? I have no idea, but it is so cool to watch.

Mel B is not a fan, but everyone else says yes.

Wes P: He does novelty acts and wants to show off for Mel B, since she buzzed him during his first audition years ago. He does a bunch of random stuff and once again gets buzzed by Mel B. Oh, and he was naked?

Once he is robed, the ladies say no, but the guys love him,

Jonglissimo: They are jugglers from Austria and Germany and want to break the juggling world record. There is one member still rehearsing since he is a last-minute replacement.

They also incorporate a light show into the act, which has some glitches.

Once it gets going, it is pretty cool to watch. They manage to combine two talents into one and make it seamless. No word on if any records were broken, but they get four yeses.

Mama Duke: She is a singer/songwriter/rapper from Austin. She works several jobs while still working on making her dreams come true. Her performance consists of her own original rap Feels So Good….and it sounds so good! She is a fun performer and filled with lots of energy, so there is no doubt that she’d get four yeses.

Astrid Jorgensen: She is a choir director who gets the entire audience to sing using a screen with directions….so virtual karaoke? Virtual singalong? I don’t get it, but the concept is interesting.

The guys love it, but Mel B says no. Sofia lets them through.

Steve Ray Ladson: He plays the banjo and sings On The Back of My Truck with his band. It is a cute act and they seem to really have something special….it is giving All4One meets country vibes and I am here for it.

They get four yeses.

Mastermind: He is an AI magician who uses Howie’s phone to do tricks, one of which includes the audience choosing the words Many, Achievement, Start, Through, Endurance, Resilience, Manifest, Inspirational, Nurture, Dreams……which is the very sentence that came through Howie’s phone AND the first letters of each word spell out mastermind.

They get four yeses.