America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/24/2025

It is the fifth week of auditions on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Terry Crews hosts, while Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Mel B and Howie Mandel judge.

King Moore: He is a third grader who is also a rapper. His goals include having his own show, touring and starring in movies….as well as rapping, of course!

He performs a song he wrote when he was six and he is adorable! There is something so innocent and endearing about him and his performance….it is not hard to see why the audience and judges adore him.

Four yeses!

Alain Simonov: He is a magician from Brazil who has been working on his craft since the age of six. He is able to take papers, crumble them up and make them multiply….and then have them fly in the air!

Mel B says no, everyone else says yes.

Andrea: She is a hula hooper with a PhD in chemical engineering from Princeton. She was working as a scientist, but then went on to hula hoop full time. She is set to break the Guiness Book of World Records current time in hula hooping on her rear end, which is at approximately an hour as of now. They will check in on her throughout the show.

Montage of yes acts, including double-dutchers and dancers…..

Andrea Time: 20 minutes

Bill Taylor: He sings Knocking on Heaven’s Door with his band. It is a solid performance and he puts a lot of power into his vocals. They remind me of a county fair kind of band, but also have something that makes them stand out and command the stage.

Four yeses

The Bodyguards: They are a Polish duo who strip down to their skivvies and do a hand balancing act. They are initially dressed in suits and are silent, hence, the bodyguard name.

The fact that they do this with no props and just use their bodies is quite a feat and it kind of reminds me of a Festivus Feats of Strength act. It’s incredible to watch and I am in awe from start to finish.

Four yeses

Andrea is still going and some dude quips that she’s been at it for three days.

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras: Yes, it is THAT Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules and Scandoval fame. He wants to continue his redemption reality TV tour (he did Masked Singer and Special Forces already) by doing the show.

The band performs Take on Me by A-Ha….and it reminds me of a band you’d see perform at prom or something. I love their energy and spirit, which is what really makes the performance. As an aside, it reminds me of the American Duos episode of Psych when Shawn Spen-star and Gus TT Showbiz performed this very song.

They got four yeses.

Duo Stardust: They are an acrobatic act that were rejected on BGT. Simon was not a fan then, so they are back for redemption.

Boy, do they redeem! That was something out of a pro dancing show…..it was incredible….so incredible that Sofia gives them her Golden Buzzer!

No Andrea update yet…..

Chuck Adams: He is doing his own redemption performance after he lost a record deal years ago. His mom encouraged him to do the show and Simon cannot wait to meet her.

He sings Iris by Goo Goo Dolls accompanied by the guitar. It is a nice, solid performance and I love how he turned it into an acoustic version.

He gets four yeses.

ANDREA BROKE THE RECORD!!!!! 1 HOUR, FIFTEEN MINUTES, SIX SECONDS!

Isaac Johnson: He shoves objects into his mouth and is also trying to break a world record….his own, since he is already in the book? I am so confused. Anyway, he gets buzzed off the stage fairly quickly.

Andrea does more hula hoop tricks. She gets three yeses and a no from Mel B.

Shuler King: He is a comedian who also works as a funeral director. Of course, death is the theme of his performance, including telling people in the audience to die so he can make some money on the show.

He is actually quite funny, so it is not surprising that he gets four yeses.

Benn Family Band: They are a mom and siblings who all perform together while dad supports them. They lost their home in the Altadena fires, but are happy to still be here. This performance is in honor of their city.

Their song of choice is Rescue from Lauren Daigle. IT is such a beautiful performance and brings tears to the eyes of many, including dad.

They get four yeses.