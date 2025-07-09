America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/7/2025

We are in the sixth week of auditions for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Mel B judge.

Anna Saranina: She was part of Deadly Games, an old AGT act who have since split. Since then, she has been a single mom and cleaning houses, saying that the past few years have been difficult.

Anna uses guns and arrows with her new female assistant. She is blindfolded, she hits targets, she uses Simon for part of her act…in short, she does amazing and is probably my favorite danger act of all time.

Four yeses.

Bay Melnick Virgolino: He is a ten-year-old guitar player who is inspired by Slash. Tonight, he channels his inner Lenny Kravitz with a cover of Are You Gonna Go My Way. He is adorable and seems to really own the stage with his charm and personality.

Four yeses.

Travis Horn: He does some sort of gym tricks act shirtless that confuses the judges and gets him buzzed off the stage.

Mike Munz: He is a personal trainer that does muscle isolation tricks with different parts of his body.

Four yeses.

Austin Brown: He returns and sings an original country ballad. It is certainly better than the original audition and finally wins Simon over.

Four yeses.

Adam Boreland: He does a dance that gets him buzzed off the stage after mere moments.

EDT Dance Team: The act begins with a ten-year-old named Journey and then she is joined by several other dancers who do a ton of gymnastics, acrobatics, DEATH DROPS on top of DEATH DROPS! It is the best kid’s dance routine I have ever seen, I love every moment.

Four yeses.

Gina Bellina and Liliana: Apparently, Liliana signed her grandma Gina up behind her back.

Gina begins to sing while Liliana plays the guitar…until Simon has Liliana sing.

The audition is a hit for everyone except Mel B, who votes no. Everyone else says yes.

Yuriyan Retriever: She does an act with a hamster and dancing and….I have no idea, it is all so wild to watch. She gets buzzed, but Howie and Mel B kind of like it?

She also strips and removes her wig after being rejected.

Birmingham Youth Choir: They began thinking it would be a one time performance for a fundraiser and are still going strong after ten years.

The group is so incredibly moving with their voices and passion for the craft….they are by far the best choir this show has ever had….and Simon must agree since he GIVES THEM THE GOLDEN BUZZER!

Gendai: He is a light dancer who dreams at performing at the next Olympics as one of the opening acts. He does a laser light show, where he plays them like a guitar. It looks so amazing and I wish I could see it live.

Mel B isn’t a fan, but the others vote yes.