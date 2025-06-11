America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/10/2025

The third week of America’s Got Talent auditions are here! Terry Crews hosts, while Simon Cowell, Mel B, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel judge.

Julia and Dmytro Terkeev: They are a husband and wife couple who do an aerial act with a rain shower. It is like that Gleb Savchenko and Jana Kramer performance on Dancing With the Stars mixed with the very best aerialist dancers have to offer. It is hot, sexy, full of incredible moves and….she is hanging on the silk by her foot….midair. WOW. They end the routine with a kiss as they once again touch the ground.

Their kids being in the audience is the best part.

They get four yeses.

Osaka Philharmonic: They are a Japanese based music group who say that they will break up of they don’t win.

The guys take their shirts off and the leader of the group plays their nipples with an ice stick….which is….not what I expected.

Mel B buzzes them at first but changes her mind if and only if they put Simon into the act. Shall it be written, shall it be done! They get their four yeses.

Charity Lockhart: She is a 50-year-old singer who sang in clubs to support her family when they were homeless. She begins singing Over the Rainbow, but Simon stops her and has her sing something else. She takes on Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight by the Beatles and it is much better, especially with the addition of the piano.

Mel B gives her the Golden Buzzer.

Spaceman Bob: He pretends to be an alien who sings and strips and….gets buzzed and booed off the stage. However, Simon likes the act? Okay, then!

Urban Theory: They are a dance group from Italy who add some sort of video game type stuff into the routine. It is really cool how they are able to have amazing dance technique coupled with amazing visuals.

Howie and Mel B aren’t impressed, but Sofia and Simon love it. They convince Howie to vote yes and send them to the next round.

Benjamin Hightower: He is a former Air Force vet who is trying to make it as a singer. He does a rendition of Pink Pony Club and somehow makes it sound like a completely different song….it is that good! I am obsessed with it and him!

He gets four yeses.

Boston Dynamics: It is a bunch of robots dancing to Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now, with one ‘dying’ mid-act and then coming back to life. It is quite different and fun, so of course they get four yeses.

Cyril: He does a card truck with chopsticks with Howie’s help.

Mel B and Simon are not fans, but Sofia and Howie give him yeses. However, Mel B’s daughter convinces her to change her mind.

Maceo Harrison: He is a dancer who does a routine to Wrecking Ball….and it consists of flips, running around and flopping around the stage. They get four yeses.

Leo High School Choir: They are a male choir from Chicago. They mix rapping and other genres to their song and make it their own. I am not familiar with the song they are singing, but I loved every moment!

They get four yeses!

As an aside, their choir teacher believes in them so much! I actually thought they were going to let her help give them the Golden Buzzer.

More next week, stay tuned!