48 Hours Alisa Mathewson’s Night Terrors Preview

Florida man Trevor Summers manipulated his children into believing he just wanted to get back together with his estranged wife, Alisa. He even encouraged one of his daughters to leave a window open in Alisa’s home so he could slip in claiming he wanted to talk to her about making the family whole again. That daughter had no way of knowing the so-called reconciliation would turn into a horrific 55-hour ordeal – one that almost cost Alisa Mathewson her life. Correspondent Peter Van Sant and 48 HOURS report on what happened that night in 2017 and the case against Trevor Summers in “Alisa Mathewson’s Night Terrors,” to be broadcast Saturday, April 22 (10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Once inside the house, Trevor Summers woke up Alisa by dripping water on her head. He told his 14-year-old daughter, Arden, to drive her siblings to his house and wait. Trevor Summers began a reign of terror that included tying Mathewson with a string of holiday lights, kidnapping her, sexually assaulting her and then trying to kill her, according to investigators. At one point, Trevor Summers even used Mathewson’s phone to record bizarre messages. In a wide-ranging interview with Van Sant, Mathewson opens up about that experience and facing her ex-husband while on the stand at his trial.

“He put a pillow over my face, and he pushed down with all of his upper body,” Mathewson says of that attack. “And I thought about my kids … And I, and I lost consciousness.”

48 HOURS: “Alisa Mathewson’s Night Terrors” is produced by Ruth Chenetz, Murray Weiss and Lauren Clark. Elena DiFiore is the development producer. Iris Carreras is the field producer. Marlon Disla, Jason Schmidt, Ken Blum, Grayce Arlotta-Berner and Phil Tangel are the editors. Anthony Batson is the senior broadcast producer. Nancy Kramer is the executive editor. Judy Tygard is the executive producer. At 9:00 PM, 48 HOURS and Erin Moriarty report on a Florida man who was free from prison for two years and then sent back for a murder he swears he didn’t commit, in an updated encore of “Crosley Green’s Hard Time.” 48 HOURS, now in its 35th year, is one of the most successful true-crime docuseries in television history and has been the #1 non-sports broadcast on Saturday nights for 16 consecutive years. 48 HOURS is broadcast Saturdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and streams anytime on Paramount+. You can also watch 48 HOURS on the CBS News Streaming Network Wednesdays at 8:00 PM, ET. Download the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV. Follow 48 HOURS on

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Listen to podcasts at CBS Audio.