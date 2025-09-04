TV Grapevine Talks to Erik Jasan in Exclusive Interview

1. How would you describe your short?

My short film, The Professional Parent, is a social drama that explores the complex journey of a woman who, despite her repressed racist views, decides to become a professional parent to a young Roma girl.

2. Tell me about the creative process behind it.

The idea for The Professional Parent was inspired by a visit to an orphanage a few years ago, where many Roma children shared their experiences with professional families. The film centers on a protagonist who is also the antagonist, so it was essential to develop the script in a way that would allow the audience to empathize with her, rather than pass immediate judgment. Visually, we aimed for a documentary-style approach to capture the raw and immersive nature of the situations unfolding around our main character.

3. What was your role in the film/creating the film?

I served as the producer, director, and screenwriter for the film.

4. What was it like working with such an amazing cast?

We spent several days in rehearsals at the theatre, which was an incredible experience. It was amazing to watch the actors’ performances evolve, especially the child actors, who brought a lot of depth and authenticity to their roles.

5. What were some challenges you faced during the process of creating the short?

One of the biggest challenges was the shooting style we chose – one shot, one scene. Some shots were filmed over 30 times, and it felt more like choreography than traditional filmmaking. This approach was physically and mentally demanding for everyone involved, but it also made for an authentic and engaging film.

6. What are some of your favourite memories from the experience?

Although it’s been some time since we finished filming, what I love most about filmmaking is the collaborative effort to create something truly artistic! The collective energy and passion that everyone brings to the project is the most beautiful part of the process.

7. What is one moment you’re looking forward to everyone seeing?

There are many moments in the film that I love, and it’s hard to single out just one... Each scene serves a different purpose in telling the story, so I’m eager for the audience to experience the film as a whole.

8. What else are you working on?

Currently, I’m writing a new short film. I’m also involved in launching a VOD platform on my platform Shorts Wrap, which will feature articles about film industry news. Additionally, I’m working on an audio-visual project that will be showcased at a festival.

9. Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

Strange and unexpected things always seem to happen to me, things that no one would ever predict. I guess you could say that I’m used to the unexpected.

10. What are you watching these days?

I’ve been following the U.S. presidential election closely.

11. Anything else you want to share?

I don’t have anything more to add at the moment.