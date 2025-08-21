DJ/Filmmaker Samantha Michelle Proves to be an Inspiration

Samantha Michelle may not be a household name quite yet, but she is well on her way. The multi-talented woman is known for her acting, DJ skills and film making, all of which she excels at. However, there is so much more to her than we see in her talents.

Samantha is currently in the process of working on a new film which shows the more realistic side of show business. While many people focus on the success stories, Samantha used her film to show how success doesn’t always happen and there is often a darker side to the business. While I don’t want to give too much away, I can tell you her film, which will hopefully be released in the coming months, shows how people can get taken advantage of and how overnight success usually doesn’t happen.

By making this film, Samantha is proving to not only be a more honest, realistic voice, but also indirectly playing the role of big sister to those in the business. As someone who has experience working in entertainment, her words of wisdom can be used to inspire people, while still telling them the truth and preparing them for the realities of fame and fortune. She may not give the message we want to hear, but she tells the truth, which is more important than anything else.

Samantha will continue to be a success in her own right. However, to me, she is more of a role model and friend I would love to have and someone I hope my goddaughter, nieces and future daughters aspire to be.