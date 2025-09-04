The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show Highlights
Originally posted on November 20, 2024 @ 8:47 am
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show Highlights
Check out highlights from the RHOBH After Show, which aired last might on Bravo.
- Not All of the RHOBH Ladies Were Surprised About PK and Dorit’s Split
- Only Two Real Housewives Reached Out to Dorit After Her Separation Announcement
- Garcelle Beauvais Has a Theory About Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade
- Kyle Richards Reveals What “Sealed the Deal” for the End of Her Friendship with Dorit
- Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards Break Down That Reunion Text: “I Don’t Regret It At All”
- Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke Drag Each Other’s Surrealism Ball Looks
- Garcelle Beauvais: “I’m Thriving More Than When I Was in My 20s”
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]