Kids Baking Championship Returns in 2025

NEW YORK – November 20, 2024 – Animal inspiration abounds in a new season of the Emmy-nominated Kids Baking Championship, which returns to Food Network on Monday, January 6th at 8pm ET/PT, and streams next day on Max. Hosts and judges, Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown, welcome a new field of talented kid bakers to the kitchen for challenges inspired by creatures big and small, including a few fluffy, furry and feathery friends who drop in to the kitchen for live appearances over the course of the season. From sea creatures to jungle dwellers to farm animals and more, the twelve kid bakers must craft creative and delicious animal-themed treats for a chance at winning the grand prize.

“Kids Baking Championship is a celebration of the amazing things kids can do in the kitchen, not only with their baking and decorating skills but also in how they support each other even while competing,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “With animals as the inspiration the creations are adorable, and the kids are exceptional in the most heartwarming way.”

A gorgeous parrot named Chicken and a loveable cockatoo named Teva make quite the entrance in the premiere episode, as Duff and Kardea welcome the bakers to the jungle-themed kitchen and kick off the ten-episode competition. In the first challenge, the bakers must make an animal texture tart with creature-inspired features like scales, feathers, fur or fins, and an edible tail is a late-breaking twist the bakers must solve in a tasty and creative way.

On Monday, March 3rd its back-to-back episodes beginning at 8pm ET/PT when the remaining bakers must create cookie animal houses complete with haystack cookies and an edible water trough. Then, at 9pm ET/PT, in the season finale, Duff and Kardea challenge the last three bakers to dig deep for their most winning inspiration and create zoo-inspired cakes. The most successful cake maker will earn the title of Kids Baking Champion, $25,000 and be featured in Food Network Magazine.

This season’s Kids Baking Championshipcompetitors include: Noah Azeez (Ontario, Canada), Brooklyn Barrett (Fishers, IN), Ella Hayek (Ann Arbor, MI), Aria Karayil (Danville, CA), Piper Lowe (Princeton, KS), Micah Parsons (Stephenville, TX), Pierce Sario(Atlanta, GA), Carter Siporin (Perkasie, PA), Elvie Smith (Attalla, AL), Carly Van Pelt(Fontana, WI), Jack Whalen (West Richland, WA), and Arielle Yang (Sandy, UT).

Fans can meet the kid bakers and relive fan-favorite moments at FoodNetwork.com/KidsBakingChampionship. Plus, go behind the scenes of Kids Baking Championship: Amazing Animals with Duff and Kardea and discover more baking tips and tricks. Follow all the action on social media using #KidsBakingChampionship.

Kids Baking Championship is produced by Sonic Dog for Food Network.