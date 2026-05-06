The Masked Singer Recap for 11/6/2024: Sixties Night

-It is sixties night on Fox’s The Masked Singer. There will be a double elimination unless the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell comes into play.

–Goo: He sings House of the Rising Sun by The Animals and it is quite good. He has such a familiar sounding voice, but I can’t quite place it.

Clues: Giving himself a year to succeed at a goal, a rotary phone, gold coins, Jello, the phrase Oh Say Can You See.

Guesses: Brian McKnight, Leon Bridges, Anthony Hamilton.

–Bluebell: She sings Do You Love Me by the Contours and it is her best performance to date. She is so fun and such a ball of energy, there is no way she is going anywhere tonight.

Clues: Top of her field for a bit, but things changed, motherhood, Easy Bake Oven, Vegemite, writer’s block

Guesses: Naomi Watts, Rose Byrne, Kylie Minogue

Wasp: He sings Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin. This is a tough song to cover and he pulls it off. He is another one I think is here to stay.

Clues: His mom being his hero, broken wings, cracks, treasure map, ATM, one million

Guesses: Mario, Jason Derulo, Eric Benet

The first singer unmasking tonight is……Bluebell! WTF? I thought she would win! She is none other than Natalie Imbruglia! What a throwback, I love it!

Wasp and Goo sing Through the Grapevine and while both are good, I think Wasp has it in the bag.

Wasp is saved, which means Goo will possibly be going home.

The judges all agree Goo should be saved!!!

More next week, stay tuned.