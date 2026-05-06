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The Masked Singer Recap for 11/6/2024: Sixties Night

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 6, 2024 @ 9:05 pm

The Masked Singer Recap for 11/6/2024: Sixties Night

-It is sixties night on Fox’s The Masked Singer. There will be a double elimination unless the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell comes into play.

Goo: He sings House of the Rising Sun by The Animals and it is quite good. He has such a familiar sounding voice, but I can’t quite place it.

Clues: Giving himself a year to succeed at a goal, a rotary phone, gold coins, Jello, the phrase Oh Say Can You See.

Guesses: Brian McKnight, Leon Bridges, Anthony Hamilton.

 

Bluebell: She sings Do You Love Me by the Contours and it is her best performance to date. She is so fun and such a ball of energy, there is no way she is going anywhere tonight.

Clues: Top of her field for a bit, but things changed, motherhood, Easy Bake Oven, Vegemite, writer’s block

Guesses: Naomi Watts, Rose Byrne, Kylie Minogue

 

Wasp: He sings Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin. This is a tough song to cover and he pulls it off. He is another one I think is here to stay.

Clues: His mom being his hero, broken wings, cracks, treasure map, ATM, one million

Guesses: Mario, Jason Derulo, Eric Benet

 

The first singer unmasking tonight is……Bluebell! WTF? I thought she would win! She is none other than Natalie Imbruglia! What a throwback, I love it!

 

Wasp and Goo sing Through the Grapevine and while both are good, I think Wasp has it in the bag.

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Wasp is saved, which means Goo will possibly be going home.

 

The judges all agree Goo should be saved!!!

 

More next week, stay tuned.

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