Peter Gallagher Joins Murder in a Small Town

FOX has renewed Murder in a Small Town, the network’s cozy crime series, for a third season, it was announced today by Brooke Bowman, Executive Vice President of Drama Programming & Development, FOX Television Network.

Joining the cast in Season Three is Peter Gallagher (The O.C., Grace and Frankie) as Rod Finlayson, a charismatic, uber-independent, capable yet unreliable figure, whose arrival at the Gibsons’ marina on his beloved boat sets up a sequence of upheavals that Alberg (Sutherland) and Cassandra (Kreuk) will have to grapple with.

Season 2 of Murder in a Small Town improved on season 1’s 7-day multiplatform audience by +11%, and saw series highs in both 7-day total multiplatform and streaming.

Based on the Edgar Award-winning, nine-book Karl Alberg series by acclaimed novelist L.R. Wright and originally optioned by Soapbox Productions, the drama stars Rossif Sutherland (Reign, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Kristin Kreuk (Smallville, Beauty and the Beast). Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg (Sutherland), who moves to a quiet, coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. He quickly learns that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, and he will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore.

In the second season, Karl’s jurisdiction expanded, and he had to contend with an increased caseload and limited resources, investigating cases like: a body found at a local wedding between members of two feuding families; a double kidnapping that may mask an even bigger crime; a pop star who retreated to Gibsons for a quiet vacation only to be followed by a dangerous stalker; and much more. At the heart of the story is Karl and Cassandra’s romance—joyful, unpredictable, and endlessly compelling. Season Two ends with Karl’s proposal. As Season Three unfolds, will their relationship move to the next level? Throughout the series, viewers will continue to experience a beautiful undercurrent of human nature, as the characters remain redemptive and optimistic against the backdrop of an idyllic town.

“We love bringing this cozy and delightful mystery to FOX fans, and we’re thrilled Murder in a Small Town has continued to resonate with our audience,” said Bowman. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sepia Films and Future Shack on Season Three, alongside our exceptional cast led by Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk and soon to include the incomparable talent of Peter Gallagher as their newest adversary.”

Murder in a Small Town is produced by Sepia Films in association with FOX Entertainment and Future Shack Entertainment. Ian Weir, Amanda Tapping, Morris Ruskin and Sharon Wisnia (Mojo Global Arts), Tina Pehme and Kim Roberts (Sepia Films) and Jeff Wachtel and Jared Berenholz (Future Shack) are executive producers. Nick Orchard of Soapbox Productions (which originally optioned the book series) also serves as producer on the series.

About Peter Gallagher

Golden Globe and Actor Awards winner Peter Gallagher has delivered critically acclaimed performances in film, television, and theatre. He has starred in many films, including sex, lies and videotape, American Beauty (SAG Award), The Player, Short Cuts (Golden Globe), The Idolmaker, Dreamchild, While You Were Sleeping, Center Stage, Mr. Deeds, and Palm Springs. Gallagher’s recent television work includes Grace and Frankie as Nick, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as Mitch, Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Hamilton, Law & Order SVU as Chief Dodds, Larry Brown in Togetherness (Critics Choice TV Award Nomination), Covert Affairs as Arthur Campbell, Schmidt’s dad on New Girl, and The OC as Sandy Cohen.

His Broadway credits include: the recent Left On Tenth, Guys and Dolls (Drama Desk nomination), Long Day’s Journey Into Night (Tony Award Nomination), The Real Thing (The Clarence Derwent Award), The Corn Is Green (Theatre World Award), A Doll’s Life, Noises Off, The Country Girl, Grease (original production) and On The Twentieth Century.

Gallagher was honored with a Light on the Hill Award and a Jumbo Award from Tufts University, the Steve Chase Humanitarian Award, the Inspire Award from AARP for his Alzheimer’s advocacy, a Jewish Image Award for his portrayal of Sandy Cohen, and the Elsa Rose Fabares Award from The Alzheimer’s Association. He continues to support The Alzheimer’s Association, The Entertainment Community Fund, and Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids.