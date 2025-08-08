The Masked Singer Recap for Transformers Night

It is Transformers Night on Fox’s The Masked Singer! Optimus Prime is in the house to let the performers know that they are here and ready!

Starfish–She loved her boom box and inspired her to join a band and dabble in many tide pools. She sings 21 Guns by Green Day and WOW…. this is probably one of the best renditions of the song that I have ever heard. Starfish is in it to win it.

Optimus Prime brings the clue, which says she earned awards as part of a talented group.

Guesses: Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph

Ugly Sweater–His soulmate is his polar opposite….and has no idea who he was when they met. This performance is for her!

He sings Brick House from The Commodores and is quite entertaining. There is something so endearing about him….I love him!

Bumblebee’s clue is that he won a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Guesses: Lionel Ritchie, Charlie Wilson, Smokey Robinson

Lovebird: The world saw him as someone who he wasn’t, but living his truth set him free. He is also a huge Transformers fan, which symbolizes his life of hiding. He now tries to use his fame for good.

Tonight, he sings All That You Are by Goo Goo Dolls. It is a good, solid performance and very powerful….very fitting for what we learned in his package.

His clue is presented by Optimus Prime…..which is that he made television history and wants to win the Golden Mask….Golden Bachelor?

Guesses: The Situation, Nick Viall, Colton Underwood, Dwayne Johnson

Goldfish: She says dating in Hollywood his hard and sees her exes everywhere….and they are on TikTok.

Her rendition of Baby Come Back by Player proves to be the best of the night so far…..I think she is here to stay.

Bumblebee presents the clue which states that she pours her heart, soul and tears into her work.

Guesses: Sarah Hyland, Kristen Stewart, Nina Dobrev

WILDCARD TIME!

Koala: He is cute and defensive….but doesn’t bite. He avoided interviews and forgot his words when put on the spot. His first hit allowed him to come out of his shell and find his voice….and rule the world.

He sings Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears. What a huge, lovely surprise….he is incredible and could put the band to shame with that rendition. WOW.

Optimus Prime’s clue is that he is on the short list with the greatest of all time.

Guesses: Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Terry Crews

Elimination 1!!!! The first one going home is Lovebird….who is identified as……wait for it………Colton Underwood!

Elimination 2!!! Koala is also eliminated and….I’m sorry, what? He was fantastic tonight! He is…..DeMarcus Ware, NFL player extraordinaire!

More next week, stay tuned.