Recaps The Masked Singer: Who Booked It Out of There? Sammi Turano March 21, 2026 Originally posted on October 1, 2024 @ 7:21 pm Table of Contents Toggle The Masked Singer: Who Booked It Out of There?Related posts: The Masked Singer: Who Booked It Out of There? Share on FacebookPost on XFollow usSaveClick to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0] Related posts: The Masked Singer Recap for 3/27/2024 The Masked Singer Recap for 4/3/2024 The Masked Singer Recap for Transformers Night The Masked Singer Recap for Queen Night See also Big Brother 26 Recap for 9/5/2024: Ainsley Announces a New Twist