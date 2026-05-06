Hell’s Kitchen Winner Announced
Originally posted on February 9, 2019 @ 12:48 am
On tonight’s finale of HELL’S KITCHEN, Chef Gordon Ramsay announced Ariel Fox as the winner of Season 18.
Fox, who previously placed third during HELL’S KITCHEN Season 6, returned this season with a decade more experience and an undeniable determination, which ultimately lead her to victory.
In the final dinner challenge, Fox went head-to-head with rookie contestant Mia Castro to win the Season 18 crown.
Check Out the Winning Menu that Led to Fox’s Victory:
Ariel Fox’s Winning Menu
Appetizers:
Shrimp ceviche rojo with mixed chips
(tarot root, purple potatoes, sweet potatoes, green plantains)
Pork dumpling
Scallops with warm corn, pablano and shishito succotash, and sweet corn soubise
Baby gem salad with “Mexican ranch” shaved radish, pepitas, pickled pinto beans, roasted jalapeño and lime vinaigrette
Entrees:
Pollo a la brasa
Mackerel veracruzana
Rib cap Mole
Wagyu Strip with chili salt and corn esquitas
Desserts:
Passionfruit ‘napoleon’ with raspberry white chocolate and Thai lime whipped cream
Churros with cajeta, anglaise, chili hot chocolate