Hell’s Kitchen Winner Announced

On tonight’s finale of HELL’S KITCHEN, Chef Gordon Ramsay announced Ariel Fox as the winner of Season 18.

Fox, who previously placed third during HELL’S KITCHEN Season 6, returned this season with a decade more experience and an undeniable determination, which ultimately lead her to victory.

In the final dinner challenge, Fox went head-to-head with rookie contestant Mia Castro to win the Season 18 crown.

Check Out the Winning Menu that Led to Fox’s Victory:

Ariel Fox’s Winning Menu

Appetizers:

Shrimp ceviche rojo with mixed chips

(tarot root, purple potatoes, sweet potatoes, green plantains)

Pork dumpling

Scallops with warm corn, pablano and shishito succotash, and sweet corn soubise

Baby gem salad with “Mexican ranch” shaved radish, pepitas, pickled pinto beans, roasted jalapeño and lime vinaigrette

Entrees:

Pollo a la brasa

Mackerel veracruzana

Rib cap Mole

Wagyu Strip with chili salt and corn esquitas

Desserts:

Passionfruit ‘napoleon’ with raspberry white chocolate and Thai lime whipped cream

Churros with cajeta, anglaise, chili hot chocolate