ABC Picks Up ‘black-ish’ for Season 6; ‘mixed-ish,’ All-New Comedy From the ‘black-ish’ Universe, Also Gets Series Order

The Johnsons will be back for Season 6 of “black-ish,” as The ABC Television Network announced it is picking up the acclaimed comedy for the 2019-2020 season. In addition, ABC will expand the award-winning“black-ish” franchise even further, with the network giving an early series order to “mixed-ish,” a spinoff about Rainbow Johnson’s experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s.

Editor’s note: The “Becoming Bow” episode of “black-ish,” originally scheduled to air May 7, will now be held for next season. “Bless This Mess,” “The Predators,” will now air in the 9:00-9:30 p.m. time slot that night.

Critically acclaimed “black-ish” has received a Peabody Award and several Emmy® and Golden Globe®nominations, including a Golden Globe win for Tracee Ellis Ross in 2017. It swept the 2019 NAACP Image Awards’ Outstanding Comedy Series category for the fifth year in a row, among other honors. The comedy also spawned the spinoff “grown-ish,” which returns for the second half of Season 2 this summer on Freeform.

The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy. ABC’s “black-ish” was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Kenny Smith, Gail Lerner, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Peter Saji, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

In “mixed-ish,” Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow’s parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.

The series stars Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Ethan Childress as Johan Johnson.

Peter Saji and Kenya Barris are writers and executive producers along with Tracee Ellis Ross, Randall Winston, Artists First (Brian Dobbins), Cinema Gypsy (Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland) and Anthony Anderson. This series is produced by ABC Studios.