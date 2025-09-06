What to Watch: 5/4/19

Happy Star Wars Day! May the FOURTH be with you. If you need something to watch tonight (other than Star Wars, which is airing all the movies today on TBS) you’ve come to the right place!

ABC: NBA Countdown (8pm), NBA Playoffs Warriors vs. Rockets (8:30pm)

CBS: Million Dollar Mile (8pm), Ransom (9pm)

NBC: Stanley Cup Playoffs Blue Jackets vs.Bruins (8pm)

TLC: Trading Spaces (8pm), Nate and Jeremiah By Design (9pm)