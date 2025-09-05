ID Explores Mysterious Deaths in REBECCA ZAHAU: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY

(Silver Spring, Md.) – On July 11, 2011, 6-year-old Max Shacknai suffers a fatal fall in his father’s Coronado home while under the watch of his father’s girlfriend, Rebecca Zahau. Tragedy strikes a second time when just two days later, Rebecca’s body is found naked, bound and gagged, hanging from a balcony of the same mansion. Police suspect guilt over Max’s death drove Rebecca to take her own life, but a myriad of peculiar clues and troubling evidence suggest a more sinister possibility. Was Rebecca Zahau murdered? Leading true crime network Investigation Discovery (ID) examines the troubling case from top to bottom in REBECCA ZAHAU: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY. The latest installment from the network’s breakout hit MURDER MYSTERY franchise,REBECCA ZAHAU dissects each piece of evidence to decipher the truth behind Rebecca’s mysterious death. The two-hour special event premieres Monday, May 27 at 9/8c , only on ID.

“Rebecca, Jonah, and Max had seemingly picture-perfect lives in a seaside estate in sunny California – but, that American dream quickly became a living nightmare,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “There are so many unanswered questions surrounding this death that, as America’s leading investigation network, we feel compelled to present a comprehensive look at whether justice has been served in this still mystifying case.”

REBECCA ZAHAU: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY takes viewers on a journey inside the relationships of the deceased, their loved ones and the dogged search for answers that continue to haunt law enforcement and family alike. Told through all-new and exclusive interviews with family members, investigators and law enforcement officers who worked the case, REBECCA ZAHAU re-examines the case from the very beginning in hopes of finding the answers Rebecca and Max’s families so desperately seek.

REBECCA ZAHAU: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY is produced for ID by American Media, Inc. and Jupiter Entertainment with Allison Wallach, Tim McConville, David Pecker, and Dylan Howard as Executive Producers. For Investigation Discovery, Pamela Deutsch is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households. From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these “real people, real stories”, the always revealing network challenges our understanding of culture, society and the human condition. The #1 network for women in all of cable, ID’s programming is also available anytime and anywhere through the network’s TV Everywhere offering, IDGo. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains.