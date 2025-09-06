Game of Thrones Betting Episode 1 vs. Now
Originally posted on May 5, 2019 @ 3:57 pm
Below are the latest odds according to betting intelligence network www.US-Bookies.com, which includes www.Bet-NJ.com, www.Bet-PA.com, and www.Bet-WV.com on who will rule Westeros, versus the oddsset at the beginning of the season.
Current:
Jon Snow 2/1
Bran Stark 3/1
Daenerys Targaryen 4/1
Sansa Stark 5/1
Gendry 6/1
Tyrion Lannister 8/1
Jon and Daenerys’ Child 14/1
Arya Stark 16/1
Petyr Baelish 25/1
Samwell Tarly 25/1
Cersei Lannister 25/1
Jaime Lannister 25/1
Varys 50/1
Davos 50/1
Bronn 66/1
Euron Greyjoy 66/1
Brienne of Tarth 66/1
Start of the season
(bracket odds are from 1 year before start of new season)
4/5 Bran Stark (12/1)
3/1 Sansa Stark (12/1)
5/1 Jon Snow (9/4)
6/1 Petyr Baelish (_)
9/1 Daenerys Targaryen (4/1)
9/1 Gendry (12/1)
9/1 Tyrion Lannister (10/1)
10/1 The Night King (8/1)
16/1 Cersei Lannister (7/1)
33/1 The Children of the Forest (_)
40/1 Jamie Lannister (25/1)
50/1 Varys (50/1)
66/1 Euron Greyjoy (20/1)
80/1 Ser Davos Seaworth (80/1)
100/1 Brienne of Tarth (100/1)
100/1 Gilly (_)
100/1 Hodor (_)
100/1 Jaqen H’ghar (100/1)
100/1 Melisandre (_)
100/1 Theon Greyjoy (66/1)
100/1 Yara Greyjoy (80/1)