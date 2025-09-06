Game of Thrones Betting Episode 1 vs. Now

Below are the latest odds according to betting intelligence network www.US-Bookies.com, which includes www.Bet-NJ.com, www.Bet-PA.com, and www.Bet-WV.com on who will rule Westeros, versus the oddsset at the beginning of the season.

Current:

Jon Snow 2/1

Bran Stark 3/1

Daenerys Targaryen 4/1

Sansa Stark 5/1

Gendry 6/1

Tyrion Lannister 8/1

Jon and Daenerys’ Child 14/1

Arya Stark 16/1

Petyr Baelish 25/1

Samwell Tarly 25/1

Cersei Lannister 25/1

Jaime Lannister 25/1

Varys 50/1

Davos 50/1

Bronn 66/1

Euron Greyjoy 66/1

Brienne of Tarth 66/1

Start of the season

(bracket odds are from 1 year before start of new season)

4/5 Bran Stark (12/1)

3/1 Sansa Stark (12/1)

5/1 Jon Snow (9/4)

6/1 Petyr Baelish (_)

9/1 Daenerys Targaryen (4/1)

9/1 Gendry (12/1)

9/1 Tyrion Lannister (10/1)

10/1 The Night King (8/1)

16/1 Arya Stark (14/1)

16/1 Cersei Lannister (7/1)

25/1 Samwell Tarly (12/1)

33/1 The Children of the Forest (_)

40/1 Jamie Lannister (25/1)

50/1 Varys (50/1)

66/1 Euron Greyjoy (20/1)

80/1 Ser Davos Seaworth (80/1)

100/1 Brienne of Tarth (100/1)

100/1 Gilly (_)

100/1 Hodor (_)

100/1 Jaqen H’ghar (100/1)

100/1 Melisandre (_)

100/1 Theon Greyjoy (66/1)

100/1 Yara Greyjoy (80/1)