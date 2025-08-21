Misc.

Extrasensory Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 29, 2024 @ 7:07 am

Extrasensory Sneak Peek

Episode 1: The Prophet

 

In 1950s England, milkman John Pollock makes an astonishing prediction about his dead daughters. John’s wife Florence thinks he’s crazy—until she gives birth to twins. John vows to convince the world that reincarnation is real.

 

Episode 2: One White Crow

 

In the U.S., a university professor is under fire for studying reincarnation. Dr. Ian Stevenson needs just one compelling case to silence his enemies. He decides to pay the Pollock family a visit in England. The Pollocks reveal remarkable new evidence.

 

New episodes of “Extrasensory” will debut weekly on Mondays. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts at apple.co/Extrasensory. Extrasensory is an Apple Original podcast produced by Blanchard House. Follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Hannah Ann Sluss and Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Bachelor
  2. History Adding New Podcast Titled History This Week
  3. Tigertail on Netflix: Sneak Peek
  4. Netflix’s The Main Event Sneak Peek
See also  Reginald the Vampire Preview
earn passive money with an ai blog.