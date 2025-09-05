TV Shows

What to Watch 5/1/19

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 1, 2019 @ 12:20 pm

Happy Hump Day, everyone!  We are halfway to the weekend, so let’s celebrate with some good, all new TV! Here are some of my top picks.

ABC: Goldbergs (8pm), Schooled (8:30pm), Modern Family (9pm) and Whiskey Cavalier (10pm)

CBS: Survivor (8pm),The Amazing Race(9pm) and Seal Team (10pm)

NBC:  2019 Music Billboard  Awards (8pm)

Fox: Empire (8pm) and Star(9pm).

Bravo: The Real Housewives  of New York City. (9pm)

CW: Riverdale (8pm) and Jane The Virgin (9pm).

Freeform:  Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (8pm)

TNT: NBA Playoffs Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets (9pm)

 

