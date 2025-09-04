What to Watch 4/29/19
Originally posted on April 29, 2019 @ 10:33 am
Wondering what to watch tonight? Here are our top picks for all new shows to watch on this beautiful Monday!
ABC: The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert (8pm), The Fix (10pm)
CBS: Man With A Plan (8:30pm), The Code (9pm) Bull (10pm)
Fox: The Resident (8pm), 9-1-1 (9pm)
NBC: The Voice (8pm), The Enemy Within (10pm)
Bravo: Vanderpump Rules (9pm), Summer House (10pm)
CW: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (8pm) Arrow (9pm)
TLC: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (8pm and 10pm)
TNT: NBA (8pm and 10pm)
