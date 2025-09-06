The. Amazing Race Quick-Cap 5/1/19
Originally posted on May 1, 2019 @ 10:38 pm
Here is a quick-cap of tonight’s episode of The Amazing Race on CBS.
Destination: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Detour: Reel it In (catch 8 prawns) or Light It Up (dance challenge)
Roadblock: Karaoke challenge! They must memorize a song then perform it for a crowd.
Interesting moments: NO one got the dance challenge done in the first try. The Big Brother Girls seem to have an alliance. Korey and Tyler should do The Bachelor next if they are single.
Pit Stop: Ho Thi Ky
Order of Arrival:
Becca & Floyd (Won a trip to the Bahamas)
Nicole & Victor
Colin & Christie
Tyler & Korey
Corinne & Eliza
Janelle & Britney
Rachel & Elissa
Leo & Jamal
Chris & Bret
IT’S A NON ELIMINATION LEG! However, Chris and Bret will have to do a Speed Bump next week. Stay tuned!