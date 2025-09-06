What to Watch: 5/6/19
Originally posted on May 6, 2019 @ 1:04 pm
Happy Monday! Here is our list of top picks for what to watch tonight.
ABC: Bachelorette Reunion (8pm), The Fix (10pm)
CBS: Man With A Plan (8:30pm), The Code (9pm) Bull (10pm)
Fox: The Resident (8pm), 9-1-1 (9pm)
NBC: The Voice (8pm), The Enemy Within (10pm)
Bravo: Vanderpump Rules (9pm), Summer House (10pm)
CW: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (8pm) Arrow (9pm)
Hallmark: When Calls The Heart (8pm)
TLC: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (8pm and 10pm)
TNT: NBA Playoffs Bucks vs. Celtics (7pm) Warriors vs. Rockets (9:30pm)
USA: WWE Raw (8pm)
