The Traitors Season Three Preview 

Last season (Season 2), The Traitors became the #1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during launch week, according to Nielsen. The Traitors also received four Primetime Emmy award nominations and won in the categories of Outstanding Reality Competition Program and host Alan Cumming took home the statue for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. Season 1 of The Traitors took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

