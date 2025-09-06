The Traitors Season Three Preview
- Peacock released a first look at Season 3 of the Emmy Award®-winning competition reality series The Traitors.
- Returning January 9 and hosted by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Alan Cumming, the next 21 contestants participating in Season 3 are:
- Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)
- Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
- Britney Haynes (Big Brother)
- Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)
- Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)
- Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)
- Ciara Miller (Summer House)
- Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)
- Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
- Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)
- Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)
- Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)
- Jeremy Collins (Survivor)
- Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)
- Nikki Garcia (WWE Hall of Famer)
- Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)
- Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)
- Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)
- Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)
- Tony Vlachos (Survivor)
- Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)
- The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess and Tim Harcourt serving as executive producers.
- Last season (Season 2), The Traitors became the #1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during launch week, according to Nielsen. The Traitors also received four Primetime Emmy award nominations and won in the categories of Outstanding Reality Competition Program and host Alan Cumming took home the statue for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. Season 1 of The Traitors took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.
- The complete first two seasons of The Traitorsare available to binge, only on Peacock.
